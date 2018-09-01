Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: TVS Posts 8 Per Cent Overall Growth

TVS Motor Company had a so-so run in August 2018 with total sales of 3, 43,217 units as compared to 3, 17,563 units sold in August 2017, which is a growth of 8 per cent This of course, includes the total sales and exports of two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS. Coming to two-wheelers in particular, TVS sold 3, 30,076 units in August 2018 as compared to 3, 09,146 units in August 2017, registering a growth of 7 per cent. Domestic two-wheeler sales recorded a growth of 2 per cent from 2, 70,544 units in August 2017 to 2, 75,688 units in August 2018. Scooter sales grew by 11 per cent from 1, 14,354 units in August 2017 to 1, 26,676 units in August 2018. Motorcycles sales showed more growth, of 18 per cent with sales increasing from 1, 11,927 units in August 2017 to 1, 31,743 units in August 2018.

The company had a good showing in exports with a growth of 45 per cent exporting 66,028 units in August 2018 as compared to 45,604 units in August 2017. Two-wheeler exports in particular grew by 41 per cent increasing from 38,602 units in August 2017 to 54,388 units in August 2018. The three-wheeler sale of TVS grew by 56 per cent increasing from 8,417 units in August 2017 to 13,141 units registered in August 2018.

