Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Suzuki Registers Highest Ever Monthly Domestic Sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited registered sales of 62,446 units in August 2018, which is the company's highest monthly sale ever.

Suzuki sold 62,446 units in August 2018

Highlights

  • Suzuki sold over 55,00 units of its 125 cc scooters in August 2018
  • The company has set itself a target of 7 lakh units in FY2019
  • The August 2018 sales are 31% more than August 2017 sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered its highest ever monthly sales figures with 62,446 units sold in August 2018. This is an increase of 31 per cent when compared to the sales figures of August 2017. Out of the total sales for August 2018, more than 55,000 were that of the Suzuki's 125 cc scooter portfolio. Suzuki attributes this growth to the performance of its 125 cc scooter models which are the Suzuki Access 125 and the Suzuki Burgman Street. For the time period of April 2018 to August 2018, the company sold 2, 67, 888 units which is a growth of 41 per cent when compared to the sales during the same time last year.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, "We owe this tremendous growth to our flagship brand Suzuki Access 125 and the newly launched Burgman Street 125, which have contributed to more than 55,000 units this month. The 125cc scooter segment is thriving in India, and as a market-leader in this segment, it augurs well for us. Not only have we managed to sustain a 41 per cent growth this year, but with the festive season looming, we are confident of maintaining this growth curve in the coming days as well."

Combining domestic sales and exports, Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded overall sales of 70,067 units. The cumulative sales for April-August 2018 period stood at 2, 98,975 units with a growth of 34 per cent. Suzuki Motorcycle India has set itself a target of 7,00,000 unit sales for the FY 2018-19.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Car Sales August 2018: Maruti Sales Down, Hyundai, Mahindra, Ford Register Small Growth, Toyota Achieves Double-Digit Increase
Car Sales August 2018: Maruti Sales Down, Hyundai, Mahindra, Ford Register Small Growth, Toyota Achieves Double-Digit Increase
Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked Yet Again
Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked Yet Again
