Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Royal Enfield Registers 2 Per Cent Growth

Royal Enfield sold a total of 69,377 units in August 2018 as compared to 67,977 units in August 2017, recording year-on-year growth of just 2 per cent. Domestically, the company sold 68,014 units which is again a 2 per cent increase from 66,872 units sold in August 2017. The company's exports grew by 23 per cent with 1,363 units exported in August 2018 as compared to 1,105 units exported in August 2017. Till now, Royal Enfield has sold 354,740 units in India as opposed to 308,911 units sold during the same time last year, indicating a growth of 15 per cent. Similarly, the exports too grew by 20 per cent with 9,061 units exported in the year till date in comparison to 7,523 units exported during the same time last year. Coming to overall sales (Domestic+Exports) Royal Enfield sold a total of 363,801 units in the financial year so far and it is again a growth of 15 per cent when compared to 316,434 units sold during the same time last year. Royal Enfield sold 225,286 motorcycles in the Q1 2019, registering a growth of 23 per cent over 183,731 motorcycles sold in the same period last year.

Royal Enfield is one of the most profitable motorcycle companies in India and it posted its best ever performance in the quarter ended in June 2018. The Revenue from operations rose 27 per cent to a record Rs 2,548 crores (net of excise duty) in the quarter, compared to the same period last year.

The Profit after Tax grew by 25 per cent to Rs 576 crores from 460 crores in the same period last year. The EBITDA percentage recorded rose to 31.8 per cent this quarter from 31 per cent in the same period last year last year.

