Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Honda Registers Growth Of 4.8 Per Cent

Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India had a decent month in August 2018 where the company sold 6, 14,444 units as compared to 5, 86,173 units sold in August 2017, recording a growth of 4.82 per cent. This is the second time in 2018 that HMSI has crossed the six lakh sales mark in a month. Also, Honda sold more than 2 lakh motorcycles for the second time in FY2019. The company registered sales of 29,67,750 units for the time period of April 2018 - August 2018, which is a 9 per cent growth as compared to the sales of 27,27,113 units for the same time last year.

Honda's domestic sales increased by 8 per cent, growing from 25, 76,675 units in April 2017 - August 2017 to 27, 76,229 units this year. The exports of the company too grew impressively by 27 per cent from 1, 50,438 units in April 2017 - August 2017 to 1, 91,521 units in the same time this year.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Despite the 2018 festival buying shifting one month ahead this year, our August sales are still comparable to last year festive highs. August was otherwise a challenging month for the industry. The disastrous floods in Kerala during Onam period and sharp fall in West Bengal industry led to the overall subdued growth. Moving ahead, we are geared up to further enrichen Honda's customer engagement with the brand starting this September."

