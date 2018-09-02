New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Hero MotoCorp Registers 1 Per Cent Growth

Hero MotoCorp sold over 6.85 lakh motorcycles and scooters in August 2018, retaining its robust sales and grew by just one per cent over the same period last year.

Hero MotoCorp is aiming for a double-digit growth during the upcoming festive season

World's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp reported robust sales for the month of August 2018 in the country. The automaker sold 685,047 units of motorcycles and scooter in August this year, witnessing a growth of just one per cent, as compared to 678,797 units sold during the same month last year. The volumes remain consistent for the manufacturer which largely retails in the entry-level commuter motorcycle and scooter segment. The previous month though, also saw Hero MotoCorp commence dispatches of its all-new premium offering - Xtreme 200R at dealerships across the country.

Hero further reported that the company sold 34,69,661 units of two-wheelers between April and August 2018 (year-to-date), of this financial year, registering a hike in volumes by 10 per cent, as against the 31,41,551 units that sold during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

With the festive season fast approaching, Hero is expected to witness double-digit growth in volumes over the months of October and November. At the outset, the company has two new launches lined up, which is the Hero Maestro Edge 125 and the Duet (Destini) 125 cc scooters, while XPulse 200R is likely to arrive by the end of this year. The Hero Xtreme 200R, for now, remains the company's all-new motorcycle with a price tag of ₹ 89,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero MotoCorp also announced its commitment towards the rehabilitation efforts towards the state of Kerala, which has been affected floods and heavy rains. The two-wheeler maker has waived off fees and on check-up and repair of two-wheelers across all dealers and service centres in Kerala, while customers are also being offered a discount of 30 per cent on purchase spares until September 9, 2018.

0 Comments

In addition, the company has also provided relief material comprising food items, tents, medicines, water filters, blankets, hygiene kits, kitchen sets and more to the relief camps in the state. The two-wheeler maker has also announced that it is working with authorities to repair school and organise uniforms and bags for students.

