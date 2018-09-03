Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bajaj Auto Registers Overall Growth By 28 Per Cent

Bajaj Auto has had a consistent run of sales in FY2019. The numbers for August 2018 are in and Bajaj has sold a total of 362,923 units (Motorcycles only) as compared to 283,861 units sold in August 2017, registering a growth of 28 per cent. The domestic sales of Bajaj Auto in August 2018 were 218,437 units which is a growth of 27 per cent from the 171,664 units the company sold in August 2017. Bajaj Auto also recorded a 29 per cent growth in exports with 144,486 units exported in last month in comparison to 112,197 units exported in August 2017.

Coming to commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto sold 37,194 units domestically in August 2018 which is a growth of 28 per cent from 28,995 units sold in August 2017. The export numbers for CVs in August 2018 were 36,975 units which is Bajaj's highest ever monthly performance for CVs and a growth of 67 per cent. In August 2017, the company sold 22,175 units of CVs. The total CV sales in the month of August 2018 were 74,169 as compared to 51,170 units sold in August 2017, growing by 45 per cent. This is the highest total CV sales (Domestic + Exports) by Bajaj Auto in a single month.

In total, Bajaj Auto sold 437,092 units in August 2018 (these include the domestic sales and exports along with sales for bikes and CVs) as compared to 335,031 units sold in August 2017. This is a growth of 30 per cent and Bajaj's highest ever total monthly sales.

