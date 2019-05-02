Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: TVS Sales Grow By 5 Per Cent

TVS Motor Company recorded a strong start to the new financial year 2019-20 with a growth of five per cent in year-on-year volumes. The company sold a total of 318,937 vehicles in April this year, as opposed to 304,795 units sold during the same period last year. The growth was backed by the consistent performance of scooter and motorcycles sales in the domestic market, while the company's exports too showed significant growth for the month. The increase in volumes comes at a time when the auto industry is a downtime in the overall buying sentiment from customers.

TVS' total two-wheeler sales stood at 305,883 units in April 2019, growing by four per cent over 293,418 units sold in April 2018. Domestic sales for two-wheeler increased by three per cent during the same period from 241,604 units in April last year to 248,456 units in April 2019.

Motorcycle sales for the month increased by nine per cent with 143,063 units sold in April this year, as against 131,704 units sold over a year ago. Scooter sales too grew by nine per cent from 89,245 units in April 2018 to 97,323 units in April 2019. Three-wheeler sales saw an impressive increase in volumes as sales stood at 13,104 units last month, up by 15 per cent from 11,377 units sold in April last year.

Exports for TVS increased by 13 per cent with 69,565 units sold in April this year, over 61,798 units sold in April last year. Two-wheeler exports grew by 11 per cent, up to 57,377 units last month, over 51,814 units shipping in April last year.

