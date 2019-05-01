New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Suzuki Registers A Growth Of 9.25 Per Cent

Despite the auto industry struggling to build volumes, Suzuki Motorcycle India has had a good run in sales for the month with 57,072 units sold last month.

View Photos

Suzuki Motorcycle India has had an optimistic start to the 2019-20 financial year. The Japanese two-wheeler make registered a growth of 9.25 per cent for the month of April 2019 with 57,072 units sold in the domestic market, as opposed to 52,237 units sold during the same month last year. With respect to total sales (domestic+exports) for the month, the company recorded a growth 65,942 units last month,a hike of 12,57 per cent, as opposed to 58,577 units sold during April 2018. The rise in volumes come at a time when the Indian auto industry has been struggling to make attract volumes, especially with the ongoing election season.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer 250 Teased Ahead Of Launch In May

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes

Intruder

Burgman Street 125

Access 125

Hayabusa

Gixxer

Gixxer SF

GSX-S750

Access 125 SE

DR-Z50

GSX R1000

Lets

Hayate EP

V-Strom 650XT

GSX S1000F

RM-Z450

GSX-R1000R

V-Strom 1000

RM-Z250

GSX S1000

0 Comments

Commenting on the growth momentum, Suzuki India - Vice President, Marketing, Sales, and After Sales,  Devashish Handa said, "Given the depressed industry sentiment, this is a great start of the new financial year for Suzuki Motorcycle India and we are poised for a strong performance in FY19-20, aiming to achieve 1 million sales target. Suzuki Motorcycle India is committed to offer superior quality products, designed and adapted for Indian customers. In this fiscal year, our focus is also to strengthen our dealer network and product portfolio with the addition of new premium products to our stable catering to a larger customer base."

Suzuki has been steadily updating its model range in the country from time-to-time. The two-wheeler maker introduced the 2019 version of the Intruder earlier in the year, and also introduced the MY2019 editions of the GSX-S750 and the V-Strom 650 XT. The manufacturer also has a new launch planned for May this year, which is speculated to be the new Gixxer 250 motorcycle. More details on the upcoming offering will be available in the coming days.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Intruder with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj
Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 180
Bajaj
Avenger Street 180
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
TAGS :
Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki Sales April 2019 Two Wheeler Sales Two wheeler sales Suzuki bikes Sales Figures

Latest News

Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Suzuki Registers A Growth Of 9.25 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Suzuki Registers A Growth Of 9.25 Per Cent
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Ford India Will Continue To Sell Diesel Engines
Ford India Will Continue To Sell Diesel Engines
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Honda Car India's Sales Grow By 23% In April 2019
Honda Car India's Sales Grow By 23% In April 2019
2019 WCOTY Runner Ups Hyundai Santro, Kia Soul Are Big Winners
2019 WCOTY Runner Ups Hyundai Santro, Kia Soul Are Big Winners
Hero XPulse 200: Top 5 Features
Hero XPulse 200: Top 5 Features
Jaguar To Move Land Rover Defender Production To Slovakia
Jaguar To Move Land Rover Defender Production To Slovakia
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets A Manual Transmission
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets A Manual Transmission
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 94,000
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 94,000
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.13 - 1.2 Lakh *
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
₹ 72,603 *
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 58,908 - 66,550 *
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
₹ 14.17 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 82,445 - 93,272 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 96,658 - 1.07 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.9 Lakh *
Suzuki Access 125 SE
Suzuki Access 125 SE
₹ 66,759 - 67,689 *
Suzuki DR-Z50
Suzuki DR-Z50
₹ 2.71 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX R1000
Suzuki GSX R1000
₹ 20.13 Lakh *
Suzuki Lets
Suzuki Lets
₹ 52,550 *
Suzuki Hayate EP
Suzuki Hayate EP
₹ 56,697 *
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
₹ 7.91 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 13.46 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z450
Suzuki RM-Z450
₹ 8.81 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 20.99 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 14.25 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z250
Suzuki RM-Z250
₹ 7.52 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.98 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities