Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Suzuki Registers A Growth Of 9.25 Per Cent

Suzuki Motorcycle India has had an optimistic start to the 2019-20 financial year. The Japanese two-wheeler make registered a growth of 9.25 per cent for the month of April 2019 with 57,072 units sold in the domestic market, as opposed to 52,237 units sold during the same month last year. With respect to total sales (domestic+exports) for the month, the company recorded a growth 65,942 units last month,a hike of 12,57 per cent, as opposed to 58,577 units sold during April 2018. The rise in volumes come at a time when the Indian auto industry has been struggling to make attract volumes, especially with the ongoing election season.

Commenting on the growth momentum, Suzuki India - Vice President, Marketing, Sales, and After Sales, Devashish Handa said, "Given the depressed industry sentiment, this is a great start of the new financial year for Suzuki Motorcycle India and we are poised for a strong performance in FY19-20, aiming to achieve 1 million sales target. Suzuki Motorcycle India is committed to offer superior quality products, designed and adapted for Indian customers. In this fiscal year, our focus is also to strengthen our dealer network and product portfolio with the addition of new premium products to our stable catering to a larger customer base."



Suzuki has been steadily updating its model range in the country from time-to-time. The two-wheeler maker introduced the 2019 version of the Intruder earlier in the year, and also introduced the MY2019 editions of the GSX-S750 and the V-Strom 650 XT. The manufacturer also has a new launch planned for May this year, which is speculated to be the new Gixxer 250 motorcycle. More details on the upcoming offering will be available in the coming days.

