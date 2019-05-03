New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Royal Enfield Sales Decline For The 4th Consecutive Month

Royal Enfield reported a decline of 17 per cent for April 2019 with 62,879 units sold, registering a drop in volumes for the fourth consecutive month this year.

View Photos

Chennai-based motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield reported a decline of 17 per cent in sales for April 2019. The manufacturer sold 62,,879 units last month, a significant drop in volumes when compared to 76,187 units that were sold in April last year, as per the regulatory filing. This is the fourth consecutive month where the bike maker has seen a drop in volumes with the overall auto industry gravely affected by the sluggish growth in volumes. Apart from RE, Hero also reported a drop of 17 per cent in sale for last month.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Enters South Korea

Royal Enfield motorcycle sales below 350 cc stood at 55,522 units, witnessing a drop of 21 per cent over 70,111 units that were sold in April 2019. Meanwhile, sales for motorcycles over 350 cc increased by 21 per cent at 7,357 units last month, over 6,076 units that were sold during the same period last year.

Royal Enfield's exports saw a massive hike in April this year with 3,742 units shipped, an impressive growth of 140 per cent over 1,560 units that were exported in April 2018. The growth in exports can be largely attributed to the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 sales in markets overseas. Moreover, the company also announced its entry into the South Korean market last month, while expanding its presence in the South East Asian markets.

Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Royal Enfield Sales Decline For The 4th Consecutive Month
Hyundai Venue Bags Over 2000 Bookings In Just One Day
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline By 17 Per Cent
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Deliveries Begin; Priced At Rs. 81,037
Asia In Charge Of Electric Car Battery Production
Tata Harrier Updated With Apple CarPlay Compatibility
2020 Mercedes Maybach GLS Spotted Testing
Government To Draft New Policies For Safer Transportation Of School Children
X1 Racing League Reveals Race Car; To Begin From October 2019
Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 8.49 Lakh
Mahindra e2o Plus To Be Phased Out Soon
MG Hector SUV To Be Unveiled In India In May
Rapper Badshah Buys A Rolls-Royce Wraith Worth Rs. 6.46 Crore
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 20 Per Cent In April 2019
FCA Completes Sale Of Magneti Marelli To CK Holdings For $6.5 Billion
