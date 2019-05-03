Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Royal Enfield Sales Decline For The 4th Consecutive Month

Chennai-based motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield reported a decline of 17 per cent in sales for April 2019. The manufacturer sold 62,,879 units last month, a significant drop in volumes when compared to 76,187 units that were sold in April last year, as per the regulatory filing. This is the fourth consecutive month where the bike maker has seen a drop in volumes with the overall auto industry gravely affected by the sluggish growth in volumes. Apart from RE, Hero also reported a drop of 17 per cent in sale for last month.

Royal Enfield motorcycle sales below 350 cc stood at 55,522 units, witnessing a drop of 21 per cent over 70,111 units that were sold in April 2019. Meanwhile, sales for motorcycles over 350 cc increased by 21 per cent at 7,357 units last month, over 6,076 units that were sold during the same period last year.

Royal Enfield's exports saw a massive hike in April this year with 3,742 units shipped, an impressive growth of 140 per cent over 1,560 units that were exported in April 2018. The growth in exports can be largely attributed to the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 sales in markets overseas. Moreover, the company also announced its entry into the South Korean market last month, while expanding its presence in the South East Asian markets.

