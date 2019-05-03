New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline By 17 Per Cent

Amidst low buying sentiment in the auto industry, Hero MotoCorp sales dropped by 17.24 per cent registering a sale of 574,366 units in April this year.

Hero MotoCorp reported a sale of 574,366 units in April 2019, witnessing a decline in volumes of 17.24 per cent over 694,022 units that were sold in April last year. The massive drop in sales has been attributed to the overall low buying sentiment that has gravely affected the auto industry over the past three quarters. The manufacturer, however, stated that despite the challenging market conditions, it registered over 7.8 million unit sales during the financial year 2018-19. It needs to be noted that other two-wheeler players registered a growth in volumes for the month of April 2019. TVS' sales grew by 5 per cent, while Bajaj Auto registered a hike of 2 per cent. Suzuki saw an increment of 9.25 per cent in volumes, the highest yet.

7ir2ni74

The XPulse 200 is the newest dual-sport motorcycle on sale from Hero MotoCorp

The drop in volumes for April 2019 is even lower than the company's sales from April 2017 wherein the two-wheeler maker sold 595,706 units. The big decline in numbers has been seen across the industry especially in the four-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicle segments. Moreover, the existing inventory from last year's sales may have also pushed manufacturers to correct production of motorcycles and scooters.

It is expected that the sales momentum will see a downtime during the current quarter as well with the ongoing elections. That said, auto companies are betting big on the festive season this year to catch up on low sales and clear the current BS4 stocks ahead of the BS6 regulations that will come into play from April 2020.

4pbk5qkk

The Hero Xtreme 200S and the XPulse 200 deliveries will begin by the end of May 2019

0 Comments

Hero MotoCorp also has a number of products lined up for launch in the coming months and recently introduced the highly awaited XPulse 200, XPulse 200T and the Xtreme 200S in the market. Based on the same platform as the Xtreme 200R, the new bikes mark Hero's entry back into the premium end of the commuter segment with a diverse portfolio. Bookings for the new X range have begun across dealerships, while deliveries are set to commence by the end of this month.

