Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Bajaj Sales Rise By 2 Per Cent

Bajaj Auto's total vehicle sales (domestic+exports) increased by a meagre two per cent for the month of April 2019. The manufacturer sold a total of 423,315 units last month, as opposed to 415,168 units sold in April 2018. While motorcycle sales continued to surge for Bajaj in the previous month, albeit at a slower pace, commercial vehicle sales saw a sharp drop in terms of volumes with a decline of 13 per cent overall. The previous month also saw the company achieve its highest monthly exports for motorcycles that contributed significantly to overall volumes.

Bajaj Auto sold 205,875 motorcycles in April this year, growing by three per cent over 200,742 units sold in April 2018. The company's exports for two-wheelers around the same time stood at 160,393 units, witnessing a year-on-year growth of eight per cent over 148,875 units shipped during the same period last year. Overall, Bajaj's motorcycle sales stood at 366,268 units up by five per cent over 349,617 units sold in April last year.

Commercial vehicle (CV) sales declined by 13 per cent to 57,047 units in April 2019, as compared to 65,551 units sold during the same month last year. The company's domestic CV sales stood at 26,229 units, down by 9 per cent over 28,722 units sold last year. Exports for the same period dropped by a significant 16 per cent with 30,818 units shipped in April this year, as against 36,829 units exported in April 2018.

Bajaj Auto's total domestic vehicle sales increased by one per cent to 232,104 units in April this year as opposed to 229,464 units last year. Total April exports grew by 3 per cent to 191,211 units as against 185,704 units in the same month a year ago.

