Two-Wheeler Sales April 2018: Suzuki Sales Grow By 43.8 Per Cent

Suzuki Motorcycle India started the new financial year 2019 with a good start. The company sold 52,237 units domestically which is 43.8 per cent more than the 36,073 units sold in April 2017. Overall, Suzuki had total sales of 58,577 units (Exports+domestic sales combined) out of which 6,340 units were exported. This is all the information that Suzuki released with regards to its sales in India in the month of April 2018. Suzuki recently launched the very likeable GSX-S750 in India, which is a middleweight street-fighter and carries a price of ₹ 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sajeev Rajasekharan, executive vice president, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "After recording our most-successful financial year ever in FY 2017-18, it was extremely important for us to sustain this momentum into the new-year as well. We have made a record-breaking start to FY 2018-19 with 43.8% growth in April. Buoyed by this positive start, our outlook remains optimistic in pursuit of 7 lac unit sales domestically, in this financial year. Standing true to our commitment of launching new products every year, we have already launched the 'Apex Predator - GSX-S750' in India as a CKD unit, to a fantastic initial response. Strategic associations like the partnership with Delhi Daredevils during the ongoing IPL season have increased the brand's visibility. The upcoming financial year promises to be bigger and better for Suzuki Motorcycle India."

With its growing product portfolio, Suzuki Motorcycle India has also expanded its presence in the country. The company now has 512 dealerships and 1,057 touchpoints in India.

