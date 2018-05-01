Two-Wheeler Sales April 2018: Royal Enfield's Exports Drop As Domestic Sales Grow By 27 Per Cent

Royal Enfield continues to be one of the strongest selling motorcycle brands in the country and sales for April 2018 were no different The Chennai-based manufacturer announced strong overall volumes of 76,187 units (domestic and export) last month, posting a growth of 27 per cent over the same period last year. Royal Enfield's domestic sales for the first month of 2018-19 financial year stood at 74,627 units, growing by 27 per cent over 58,564 units sold during April 2017. Exports, on the other hand, declined by 1 per cent last month. The company shipped 1560 units in April 2018, as opposed to 1578 units exported during the same month last year.

Royal Enfield's top sellers remained products with an engine capacity of up to 350 cc. The Royal Enfield Classic 350, Thunderbird 350 and Bullet 350 remain popular choices for buyers and collectively saw a sales growth of 24 per cent, with 70,111 units sold as against 56,349 units sold in April last year. Meanwhile, sales of products between 350-535 cc motorcycles including the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Classic and Thunderbird 500, stood at 6076 units in April 2018, growing by a healthy 60 per cent.

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield also announced last month its plans to invest ₹ 800 crore capex during the 2018-19 fiscal. This capital will be spent on the expanding the Vallam Vadagal plant in Tamil Nadu, which along with the Oragadam facility, will take the manufacturer's overall production capacity to 950,000 units. The company will also be investing in the development of its products and the completing of its new Technology Centre in Chennai. Royal Enfield also announced expansion plans for global markets with subsidiaries coming in Thailand and Indonesia.

Royal Enfield's next launches for the year include the much awaited Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, which will catapult the bike maker in the middleweight motorcycle segment globally.

