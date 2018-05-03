Two-Wheeler Sales April 2018: Honda Registers 15% Growth; Exports Jump By 70%

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has had a fantastic start to the 2018-19 financial year with the company registering its highest ever domestic monthly sales. The two-wheeler maker sold over 6 lakh units last month of 6,35,811 units, a growth of 15 per cent over 5,51,732 units sold in April 2017. it was also for the first time that Honda sold over 4 lakh scooters in a single month, registering a growth of 15 per cent over the same period last year. The manufacturer individually sold 4,23,527 units in April 2018, up from 3,68,550 units sold in April last year.

Speaking about the record sales month, HMSI - Senior Vice President, - Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, "Last April, Honda crossed the 5 lakh units' mark for the first time and now just one year later, we have breached the 6 lakh units mark too. Honda has for the first time surpassed 4 lakh units' milestone in a single month in scooter sales while motorcycle sales too have crossed the 2 lakh mark threshold. Not only domestic, exports demand too is stronger than ever before."

With respect to domestic motorcycle sales, HMSI registered a record sale of 2,12,284 units last month, its highest ever for motorcycles, growing by 16 per cent, over 1,83,182 units sold during April last year. Honda India's exports too were at an all time high, growing by a whopping 70 per cent in April 2018. The manufacturer shipped 46,077 units in April this year, as against 27,045 units shipped in April 2017.

The 2018-19 financial year has kick-started on a high for Honda, and the manufacturer has a lot lined for the remainder of the year. Outlining its plans for this fiscal, HMSI is targeted a double digit growth this year and will be investing up to ₹ 800 crore. The company also plans to introduce 18 upgraded models this year and also has one all-new model lined up for launch. Honda will also be extended its sales and service network to 6000 touchpoints by the end of this year.

