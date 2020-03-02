Two-Wheeler Sales 2020: TVS Domestic Sales Decline By 27 Per Cent

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market of TVS Motor Company are under pressure in February 2020, with overall domestic two-wheeler sales falling by 26.7 per cent in February 2020, down from 2,31,582 units in February 2020 to 1,69,684 units in February 2020. Overall sales of TVS Motor Company skidded by 15.4 per cent in February 2020, down from 2,99,353 units in February 2019, to 2,53,261 units in the same month a year later. The only silver lining is the company's exports, which grew by 25 per cent from 66,570 units in February 2019 to 82,877 units in February 2020. Two-wheeler exports grew by 23 per cent, increasing from 54,029 units in February 2019 to 66,207 units in February 2020.

TVS Motor Company is in the process of moving all products to Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations which will come into effect from April 1, 2020. TVS said in a statement that the company is reducing dealer level BS-IV stock in the domestic market and is confident of retailing all existing BS4 stock within March 2020. However, the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to impact on supply of certain components for production of BS6 vehicles. All efforts are on to normalise this at the earliest, the company said.

Motorcycle sales continue to be the volumes drivers for TVS, with as many as 1,18,514 units despatched in February 2020, against just 60,633 units of scooters despatched in February 2020. Motorcycle sales declined by 3.3 per cent, from 122,551 units in the same month a year ago, but scooter sales skidded by over 30 per cent from 86,935 units in February 2019. The company's three-wheeler business however, continues to grow, increasing by 26 per cent from 13,742 units in February 2019 to 17,370 units in February 2020.

