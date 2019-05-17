New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Riders Without Helmet Will Not Be Able To Buy Petrol In Noida

Fuel filling stations in Noida and Greater Noida have been instructed by the District Magistrate not to sell fuel to two-wheeler riders without a helmet.

View Photos
Riders in Noida and Greater Noida won't be able to buy fuel without helmets.

Highlights

  • Noida District Administration wants to make the use of helmets mandatory
  • Bike Riders need to wear helmets as per to the Central Motor Vehicle Act
  • A helmet is an absolute necessity for any two-wheeler rider.

Two-wheeler riders without a helmet will not be able to buy petrol in Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, after the Noida District Administration has taken an initiative by announcing the move. The District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has instructed all fuel filling stations in Noida and Greater Noida to spread awareness and tell people to wear helmets, and only riders with helmets will be allowed to refuel. A helmet is an absolute necessity for any two-wheeler rider and even pillion rider and can be a lifesaver in case of an accident. The order, however, doesn't specify whether the riders with all kinds of helmets will be able to refill their two-wheelers. A good quality helmet is an absolute must for protection, and at the least should be BIS certified or of even better quality.

According to the Central Motor Vehicle Act, rule 129 of 1988, two-wheeler riders as well as pillion riders are required to wear helmets, violation of which can result in imprisonment of up to six months under the Indian Penal Code 188. All the filling stations in Noida and Greater Noida have been instructed by the District Magistrate to follow the order and tell riders to wear helmets whenever they come for refueling without wearing one. The District Magistrate has also said to carry out massive publicity for the drive.

0 Comments

The Two-Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers' Association has welcomed the move by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration in Noida and Greater Noida. The association has said that riders should always wear good quality helmets instead of buying fake ISI, or locally made helmets which may not offer effective protection in case of an accident.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Helmet Helmet Campaign helmet importance Helmet Law Helmet Made Compulsory helmet price Helmet Regulations Helmet rule helmet protest Helmet Safety Helmet While Riding Helmet With Airbag helmets helmets and seat belts Helmets become compulsory helmets com

Latest News

Honda CBR650R Deliveries Begin In India
Honda CBR650R Deliveries Begin In India
Two-Wheeler Riders Without Helmet Will Not Be Able To Buy Petrol In Noida
Two-Wheeler Riders Without Helmet Will Not Be Able To Buy Petrol In Noida
Toyota Glanza To Be Launched On June 6, 2019
Toyota Glanza To Be Launched On June 6, 2019
2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Coming With Mechanical And Styling Updates
2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Coming With Mechanical And Styling Updates
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai
2019 BMW X5: 5 Things You Need To Know
2019 BMW X5: 5 Things You Need To Know
Tata Ace Mini-Truck Will Make The Shift To BS-VI
Tata Ace Mini-Truck Will Make The Shift To BS-VI
Hyundai India Ties Up With ALD Automotive India To Provide Its Vehicles On Lease
Hyundai India Ties Up With ALD Automotive India To Provide Its Vehicles On Lease
Ather Energy Begins Setting Up Fast Charging Infrastructure In Chennai
Ather Energy Begins Setting Up Fast Charging Infrastructure In Chennai
Honda Files Patents For Variable Riding Position
Honda Files Patents For Variable Riding Position
Mahindra XUV300 Automatic Spotted Testing
Mahindra XUV300 Automatic Spotted Testing
TVS Motor Company Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Fani
TVS Motor Company Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Fani
MG Hector Vs Hyundai Creta: Specification Comparison
MG Hector Vs Hyundai Creta: Specification Comparison
Triumph's First Electric Motorcycle Will Be The TE-1 Project
Triumph's First Electric Motorcycle Will Be The TE-1 Project
2019 BMW X5 Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 72.90 Lakh
2019 BMW X5 Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 72.90 Lakh

Latest Cars

7.4
Mahindra TUV300

Mahindra TUV300

₹ 9.71 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Bajaj Qute
Bajaj Qute
₹ 2.77 - 3.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.12 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Coming With Mechanical And Styling Updates
2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Coming With Mechanical And Styling Updates
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities