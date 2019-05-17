Two-Wheeler Riders Without Helmet Will Not Be Able To Buy Petrol In Noida

Two-wheeler riders without a helmet will not be able to buy petrol in Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, after the Noida District Administration has taken an initiative by announcing the move. The District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has instructed all fuel filling stations in Noida and Greater Noida to spread awareness and tell people to wear helmets, and only riders with helmets will be allowed to refuel. A helmet is an absolute necessity for any two-wheeler rider and even pillion rider and can be a lifesaver in case of an accident. The order, however, doesn't specify whether the riders with all kinds of helmets will be able to refill their two-wheelers. A good quality helmet is an absolute must for protection, and at the least should be BIS certified or of even better quality.

According to the Central Motor Vehicle Act, rule 129 of 1988, two-wheeler riders as well as pillion riders are required to wear helmets, violation of which can result in imprisonment of up to six months under the Indian Penal Code 188. All the filling stations in Noida and Greater Noida have been instructed by the District Magistrate to follow the order and tell riders to wear helmets whenever they come for refueling without wearing one. The District Magistrate has also said to carry out massive publicity for the drive.

The Two-Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers' Association has welcomed the move by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration in Noida and Greater Noida. The association has said that riders should always wear good quality helmets instead of buying fake ISI, or locally made helmets which may not offer effective protection in case of an accident.

