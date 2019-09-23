Two-Wheeler Manufacturers Roll Out Festive Season Discounts

Faced with an unprecedented slowdown in sales, two-wheeler manufacturers are looking to shore up some sales as the festive season approaches. Many two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are now offering attractive offers to attract buyers and footfalls across dealerships in the festive season. Bajaj Auto Limited, the largest exporter of motorcycles, and one of the top volumes sellers in the commuter and 150 cc motorcycle segments, is offering attractive discounts, as well as free services and warranty on its motorcycles.

Bajaj Auto is rolling out festive offers on almost all motorcycles, including the Bajaj Pulsar range

On Bajaj motorcycles, the company is offering cash discounts of up to ₹ 6,000, along with 5 free services and free warranty for 5 years. The offers are on most Bajaj motorcycle models, spanning the entry-level Bajaj CT100, the Bajaj Platina, and the Bajaj Pulsar range, as well as Bajaj Dominar 400. Offers are also available on the Bajaj Avenger range, Bajaj V and the Bajaj Discover series. All these offers are valid till October 31, 2019 on Bajaj bikes.

Yamaha is rolling out separate offers for its range of scooters across different regions in the country

India Yamaha has also announced several schemes across the country as the festive season approaches. Yamaha is offering several different schemes on its scooters across regions, with more than one option for southern India markets. Customers buying any Yamaha scooter in the southern region can either avail of 0 per cent interest on finance, or with a low downpayment scheme of ₹ 3,999 with attractive interest rates of 6.9 per cent on the financed amount. These, Yamaha says, will make up for savings of up to ₹ 8,000 on any scooter purchased during the offer, which is valid till October 31, 2019.

In eastern India, Yamaha is only offering the low down payment scheme with interest rates of 6.9 per cent, while in western India, a gold coin worth ₹ 4,000 is offered free with every scooter purchase. For the northern region, Yamaha will announce festive season schemes on its scooters soon. On Yamaha motorcycles, only with the Yamaha FZ FI and Yamaha FZ-S FI, the company is offering savings of up to ₹ 8,280 across the country with a low down payment of ₹ 4,999 and 6.9 per cent rate of interest.

Suzuki is rolling out offers on all two-wheelers till September 30, 2019

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) is also rolling out festive season offers. Any Suzuki two-wheeler purchased through PayTM is being offered with cashback of up to ₹ 8,500, and there is also a low downpayment scheme of just ₹ 777 with on the spot loan approval and monthly payment schemes of up to 48 months. Suzuki is also offering a chance to win a Maruti Suzuki Swift as a lucky draw on the purchase of any Suzuki two-wheeler and 22 karat gold coins of up to 5 g to be won as part of the lucky draw. Suzuki's offers are valid till September 30, 2019, but we expect new offers to be rolled out in October 2019 as well, and special dealership offers till the end of October 2019.

Other two-wheeler manufacturers like TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, as well as Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India are also expected to roll out festive season offers to lure customers. The festive season is traditionally the period when Indians purchase new two-wheelers and passenger cars. More offers are likely to be announced, particularly at a time when the entire auto industry is going through one of the worst slowdowns in history.

