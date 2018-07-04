The TVS XL100 Heavy Duty is the two-wheeler maker's entry-level offering and continues to be one of its popular sellers for decades now. However, age is surely catching up with the XL100 and TVS has now introduced the updated version of the moped with several new features. The TVS XL100 Heavy Duty 'i-Touchstart' has been launched, priced at ₹ 36,109 (ex-showroom Delhi), and comes with an electric starter along with a USB charger. This is the second major revision for the XL100 in the past year with the model upgraded to a BS-IV compliant engine and LED daytime running lights to meet the new norms.

(You get two new colours on offer including mineral purple and copper shine on the i-Touchstart version)

The TVS XL100 first went on sale in 1980 and gained popularity for its no nonsense appeal and easy ride-ability. The XL100 continues to be a popular option across semi-urban and rural areas. The utilitarian design remains unchanged on the two-wheeler, but you do get two new colours on offer including mineral purple and copper shine on the i-Touchstart version, alongside existing colours - red, black, red, green and grey.

(The TVS XL100 Heavy Duty comes with a 99.7 cc single-cylinder, four stroke, air-cooled engine)

Power on the TVS XL100 Heavy Duty comes from the same 99.7 cc single-cylinder, four stroke, air-cooled engine tuned for 4 bhp and 6.5 Nm of peak torque. While those figures may seem dismal compared to modern day two-wheelers, it needs to be noted that the XL100 Heavy Duty weighs just 86 kg (kerb). TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 67 kmph on the moped.

Other mechanical bits include telescopic forks up front and dual hydraulic shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from 80 mm front and 110 mm rear drum brakes. There's no disc version available here.

(TVS XL100 Heavy Duty gets a USB slot to charge mobile phones on the go)

The new TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i-Touchstart is the range-topping version of the moped and is currently on sale across the company's dealerships. Apart from the new premium version, the XL100 is also available in the Comfort and Super Heavy Duty variants. The TVS XL100 has largely enjoyed zero competition in the market but it does compete with entry-level motorcycles like the Hero HF Dawn, Bajaj CT100 and the Honda Cliq in terms of pricing and appeal to the rural market's requirements.

