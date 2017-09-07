Adding some bling to the festive season, the TVS Victor Premium Edition has been launched in the country priced at ₹ 55,065 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hosur based bike maker has added cosmetic touches on the 110 cc commuter motorcycle that boasts of chrome detailing, premium graphics and chrome crash guard. TVS has not made mechanical changes to the motorcycle. The Victor Premium Edition comes just days after the Star City Plus with dual-tone colours was launched earlier this month. With the festive season here, expect more of such special/limited edition offerings to arrive in the market from other manufacturers as well.

TVS Victor 55,863 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: TVS Victor vs Honda Livo: Comparison

Commenting on the launch, TVS Motor Company Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, Aniruddha Haldar said, "At TVS Motor Company, we are constantly seeking to offer technologically superior and stylish experience to our customers. This premium edition of TVS Victor now offers quality and performance with bold styling and personality. We are sure that our consumers will enjoy this bolder and striking presence on the road as they enjoy the Ultimate "Joy of Riding" on their TVS Victor, thanks to the advanced O3C 3V Engine."

TVS Victor Premium Edition gets LED DRL (Daytime Running Light)

Apart from the new graphics and chrome detailing, the TVS Victor Premium Edition gets body-coloured pillion handle, the chrome details jazz up the side panels while the gold detailing on the engine cover case lends a premium feel on the motorcycle. The TVS Victor also comes with an LED DRL (Daytime Running Light), which is a safety feature on the motorcycle and is the country's first commuter offering to feature the same. The TVS Victory Premium Edition will be available in only the disc variant and black colour with yellow graphics, while the other regular variants will be available in both disc and drum variants and five colour options.

Also Read: TVS Victor: Old vs New

Power on the TVS Victor Premium Edition continues to come from the 110cc 3-valve, single-cylinder engine tuned to produce about 9 bhp at 7500 rpm and 9.4 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm, while paired to a 4-speed transmission. TVS claims a fuel efficiency figure of 72 kmpl on the Victor.

Launched in early 2016, the TVS Victor was resurrected after almost a decade. The model name was previously one of the bestsellers from the company's stable, and the new one has also been appreciated for a host of factors including a highly refined engine, smooth ride quality, optional disc brake and a semi-digital instrument console with a tachometer. The Victor also gets hazard lights, which remains distinctive on the motorcycle amidst other commuter offerings. TVS says it has over 2 lakh Victor customers across the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.