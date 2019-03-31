TVS Victor CBS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54,682

TVS Motor Company has updated the Victor 110 cc commute motorcycle with Combined Braking System (CBS) ahead of the March 31, 2019, deadline for the new safety regulations. Synchronised Braking System (SBT) as TVS calls it is now a standard feature on the TVS Victor CBS and is priced from ₹ 54,682, going up to ₹ 57,662 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company says its SBT helps reduce braking distance up to 10 per cent, as compared to other comparable braking systems. Apart from SBT, the bike gets no other changes for the new year.

The TVS Victor remains unchanged mechanically apart from the addition of SBT TVS Victor 57,057 * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Power continues to come from the same 110 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, 3-valve engine tuned for 9.3 bhp at 7500 rpm and 9.4 Nm of peak torque available at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The bike is suspended by telescopic forks up front and dual spring series suspension at the rear. The entry-level TVS Victor gets 130 mm drum brakes, while the higher trims come with a front disc brake as optional.

With respect to features, the bike comes with an LED daytime running light, hazard lights, alloy wheels and more. The Victor SBT is offered in four colours - Black Gold, Red Gold, Matte Blue & Matte Silver. Earlier this month, the TVS also updated the Apache range with ABS as standard. The company's scooter range including the TVS NTorq, Jupiter, Wego, Pep+ and morr, are aleady equipped with SBT.

