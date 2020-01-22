New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Teases Electric Scooter; Launch Date Revealed

TVS is all set to take the wraps off its first ever electric scooter on January 25, 2020. The company has released a short teaser video hinting at an electric two-wheeler on its social media channels and has sent us an invitation for an event happening on January 25, 2020.

The upcoming electric scooter from TVS could share parts & components with Jupiter 110

  • The TVS electric scooter will be launched on January 25, 2019
  • There are no details available on the specifications of the TVS EV
  • It could rival the likes of the Bajaj Chetak EV & the Ather 450

TVS Motor Company could become the second mainstream Indian two-wheeler company after Bajaj Auto to have a fully electric scooter in its portfolio. The company released a short teaser video on its social media channels where an EV wall charger is seen and a blurry form of a scooter is seen zooming past. This definitely confirms the fact an electric scooter from TVS is on the way. TVS did confirm that it will be launching the BS6 Apache RR 310 on January 30, 2020 and we have received invitation for an event on January 25 as well. Could it be a very cool looking TVS Creon, which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo? We have our doubts because the scooter in the video had a typical scooter design, something like that of the TVS Jupiter 110.

(TVS electric scooter prototype. Photo Courtesy: Electric Vehicle Web.in)

If that is the case, then is an electric variant of the TVS Jupiter on the cards? Quite possible! There could be a case where the new electric scooter could share parts and components with the Jupiter itself. We could also see features like connectivity, flush fitted indicators, stepped seat, alloy wheels, optional disc brake and so on. The scooter could also have tubeless tyres, hooks for storage bags.

We have very little details at this point and information on details such as battery, motor, range, charging time and other specifications will be known only after the scooter is launched or unveiled. If the price of the scooter could be kept at under a lakh of rupees, the new TVS electric scooter could be a rival to the Bajaj Chetak EV and the Ather 450.

