TVS Strengthens Presence In Central America

TVS Motor Company has entered into a partnership with Cadisa, one of the largest and respected business groups across Guatemala and El Salvador in Central America. Under the new partnership, Cadisa will facilitate the opening of 15 flagship outlets of TVS products in a phase-wise manner. TVS Motor Company will also have a presence across 17 multi-brand outlets and over 150 retail stores across Guatemala. As many as 25 service outlets will be operated to ensure complete service and spares support. A statement by TVS said that the range of two-wheelers and three-wheelers offered in Guatemala and El Salvador will be supplemented by attractive retail finance schemes.

Also Read: TVS Announces Mexico Operations

TVS Motor Company exports its two-wheelers and three-wheelers to around 50 countries across the world

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Strengthens Presence In Peru

"We are delighted to partner with a well-known company such as Cadisa Group, to expand our presence in Guatemala and El Salvador. Cadisa has rich experience and immense knowledge and understanding of the needs of customers in this region. At TVS Motor Company, we place importance on making products which boast of superior quality and cutting-edge technology. The unique network of distribution that Cadisa has developed makes them the best strategic ally for TVS Motor Company. With this partnership, we will be able to offer customised products with complete service and spare parts for our customers throughout Central America and consolidate our presence in the region," said R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company.

"We at Cadisa, will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the demand of potential clients. All our outlets will be manned by skilled manpower in-line with TVS Motor Company global standards thus reinforcing our commitment towards the Guatemalan market. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company, combined with our network facility will definitely create an impact in Guatemala and El Salvador," said Jorge Siekavizza, Senior Director - Cadisa.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is the company's flagship motorcycle

TVS Motor Company will partner with Cadisa to showcase three new products at the upcoming Expo Moto 2019, to be held in Guatemala City from November 1-3, 2019. The current TVS products offered on sale in Guatemala includes the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 180, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, Stryker 125, the TVS Wego and the King Deluxe three-wheeler.

Guatemala is one of the largest motorcycle markets in Central America. TVS Motor Company is one of the leading two-wheeler exporters from India, and exports the company's products to over 50 countries in South Asia, Africa and Latin America. In Latin America, TVS has presence across Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa-Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Peru, apart from Guatemala and El Salvador now. In the first half of the current financial year (April - September, 2019), TVS has exported 4.2 lakh units of the company's two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.