TVS Motor Company has launched a new dual tone special edition of its popular 110 cc commuter motorcycle, the TVS Star City+. The new variant has been launched at the festive season, when traditionally retail sales of automobiles see an upturn. The Star City+ Special Edition is available in a white-black dual-tone colour scheme, and also gets a dual-tone colour seat, dual-tone finished rear view mirrors and shock absorbers finished in colour. TVS Motor Company hopes the special edition with cosmetic embellishments will make the Start City+ attractive to commuter motorcycle buyers during the festive season.

There are no mechanical changes in the Special Edition variant, and it continues to be powered by the same 109.7 cc, single-cylinder engine, which puts out 8.3 bhp of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The Star City+ has a four-speed constant mesh transmission and the engine is mounted on a single-cradle tubular frame. Suspension is handled by telescopic oil damped front suspension and 5-step adjustable hydraulic rear shock absorber.

The Star City+ rides on 17-inch wheels shod with button type, tubeless tyres. Braking is taken care of by drum brakes on both wheels, with a 130 mm diameter drum on the front wheel, and a 110 mm diameter drum on the rear wheel. The TVS Star City+ has a kerb weight of 109 kg, and with a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres with 2 litres reserve. The new Special Edition variant gets other standard features like automatic headlight on (AHO), stainless steel exhaust muffler, premium 3D emblems and black alloy wheels.

TVS Motor Company's sales fell more than 15 per cent in August 2019 as the Indian auto industry faces a growing crisis. Overall, the industry has posted negative growth of 22 per cent in August 2019 with both scooter and motorcycle sales declining for several months in a row. As other two-wheeler manufacturers, TVS Motor Company will hope to attract some consumer demand and pick up sales during the festive season, when auto companies and dealers look forward to rake in the highest sales volumes of the year.

