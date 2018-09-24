TVS Star City+ Gets New Variant For Festive Season; Priced At Rs.52,907

The new dual-tone variant of the TVS Star City+ has been introduced for the festive season

TVS Motor Company has announced the introduction of a new dual tone variant of its popular 110 cc commuter bike, TVS Star City+, for this festive season. The bike is also offered in a new dual tone grey-black colour option with stylish red-black-white graphics running across its body. In addition to that, the new dual-tone variant of the Star City+ is offered is also available in Black-Red, Black-Blue and Red-Black colour options, priced in India at ₹ 52,907 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Star City Plus 49,336 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Mechanically, the 2018 TVS Star City+ remains unchanged. The bike is powered by the company's 'Ecothrust' 110 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine, the 2018 TVS Star City+ offers an output of 8.4 PS of power @ 7,000 rpm and a torque of 8.7 Nm @ 5,000 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 4-speed gearbox.

Additionally, the bike also comes equipped with the manufacturer's Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT). As the name suggests, the system offers combined braking of the front and rear brake simultaneously, thus providing superior braking control and minimising skidding to ensure the safety of the rider. The system uses drum brake for both wheels, a 130 mm unit up front and a 110 mm unit at the rear.

Visually, the styling bits that have been carried over from the regular model include - TVS-branded chrome 3D logo, a crown visor, and a stylish black grab rail. The bike continues to come with 17-inch 5-spoke black alloy wheels, and silver accents for the mirror.

