TVS Sport Special Edition Launched For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 40,088

The TVS Sport Special Edition for the festive season adds a premium 3D logo, longer seat and wider pillion handle, and becomes the first 100 cc to get Synchronised Braking Technology (SBT).

The TVS Sport Special Edition brings some freshness to the motorcycle for the festive season

TVS Motor Company has rolled out the Sport Special Edition 100 cc motorcycle for the festive season in India. The TVS Sport Special Edition is priced at ₹ 40,088 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and comes with a host of additional features including a longer seat and a wider pillion handle. The motorcycle also comes with visual upgrade with new decals, coupled with stylised side view mirrors and premium 3D logo. The TVS Sport Special Edition is also the first 100 cc motorcycle to get  Synchronised Braking Technology (SBT), which is the two-wheeler maker's combined braking system.

Commenting on the new offering, TVS - Vice-President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, Aniruddha Haldar said, "We are pleased to present the Special Edition TVS Sport for this festive season.  With over 2 million customers, TVS Sport is synonymous with superior mileage and ride experience, catering to a loyal customer base for over a decade. The Special Edition TVS Sport is a combination of style and comfort making it a complete package for value-seeking customers."

(The 2018 TVS Sport Special Edition gets new decals and 2 new colours schemes as well)

The TVS Sport is powered by a 99.7 cc engine that is tuned to produce 7.3 bhp at 7500 rpm and 7.5 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 95 kmpl on the Sport.

With respect to features, the TVS Sport comes with an electric start, aluminuim grab rail, chrome muffler guard and a sporty instrument cluster. The Special Edition TVS Sport will be available in Electric Start and Kick Start alloy wheel variants and will come in two colour schemes - Black with Red-Silver Decals and Black with Blue-Silver Decals. The standard TVS Sport will continue to be available at the dealerships.

