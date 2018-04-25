TVS Motor Company has launched the Sport Silver Alloy Edition in the country priced at ₹ 38,961 (ex-showroom, Madhya Pradesh). The TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition commemorates the sales milestone of 20 lakh units for the commuter motorcycle since launch, and will be available across the two colours including - Black Silver and Volcano Red. The TVS Sport is a popular offering in the entry-level commuter segment and competes with the Hero HF Dawn, Honda Dream Series, Bajaj Platina and the likes. Barring the new silver alloys, the special edition model gets no changes to the mechanicals.

TVS Sport 42,647 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Power on the TVS Sport Silver Alloy edition comes from the 100 cc Dura-Life, air-cooled engine tuned to produce 7.3 bhp at 7500 rpm and 7.5 Nm of peak torque available at 7500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 4-speed transmission. The bike uses telescopic forks up front and a twin shock absorbers at the rear; while braking duties are handled by drum brakes at either end.

(The TVS Sport was launched in 2007, while a revamped version arrived in 2015)

The TVS Sport is tuned to offer higher fuel efficiency and is equipped with the manufacturer's patented Econometer with an Eco and Power mode. The two-wheeler maker claims a fuel effiicency figure of 95 kmpl on the motorcycle.

The TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition will be available across all dealerships in India. The special edition motorcycle will be sold alongside the standard versions of the TVS Sport and that is available in eight colour options including Indigo Streak, Team Blue, Mercury Grey, Blaze Red, Dazzling White and Electric Green, apart from the red and black options.

TVS has been on a roll with its product launches over the past couple of months, having introduced the Apache RR 310, TVS NTorq 125 scooter and the all-new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in the country.

