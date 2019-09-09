TVS Sport Sets New Highest Fuel Efficiency On A Motorcycle Record

TVS Motor Company crossed a new milestone with its 100 cc motorcycle - TVS Sport - that set a new record of 'Highest Fuel efficiency delivered by a motorcycle on the Golden Quadrilateral.' The commuter motorcycle has entered the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for an on-road fuel efficiency of 76.4 kmpl. The feat was achived by rider Pavitra Patro, who completed the Indian Golden Quadrilateral comprising a total of 6377 km over a period of 20 days, while traversing varied terrains and the surging monsoon across the country. The Golden Quadrilateral connects India's four major metros including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

The TVS Sport churns out 7 bhp from its 99.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke motor TVS Sport 43,098 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Commenting on the success, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS said, "TVS Sport entering the record books for the highest recorded on-road mileage, is an outstanding feat. It's a matter of great joy and pride when a brand becomes a record setter, in its core performance dimension. The 25 lakh TVS Sport riders have over the last ten years, stood by its mileage performance. This ability is now acknowledged by Asia Book of Records and India Books of records as well. We congratulate Mr. Pavitra Patro for weathering the 20 days, 6,377 kilometers ride of the Golden Quadrilateral to achieve the highest on- road mileage recorded by a motorcycle. Our 25 Lakh TVS Sport riders deserve nothing less than TVS Sport's world class performance, truly making it Mileage Ka Baap."

Pavitra's ride began his ride astride the TVS Sport, on July 31, 2019, and concluded it on August 19, 2019. The bike uses the 99.7 cc four-stroke, air-cooled, Duralife engine that belts out 7 bhp at 7500 rpm and 7.5 Nm at 7500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The bike also comes with an Econometer that helps achieve the high fuel efficiency. The bike also weighs a a light 10.5 kg (kerb). Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. TVS offers the Sport with a five-year warranty and is available in eight colour options. Prices for the TVS Sport start at ₹ 39,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.