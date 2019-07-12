New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Sport 100 cc Motorcycle Launched In Sri Lanka

The TVS Sport 100 cc commuter bike has been launched in Sri Lanka with new sporty graphics and styling, with a 3D Chrome TVS logo. The bike will be available in three colour options - Black Blue, Black Red and Volcano Red.

The newly launched TVS Sport bike will be available in over 400 touchpoints across Sri Lanka

TVS Motor Company has recently announced the launch of its 100 cc motorcycle, TVS Sport, in Sri Lanka. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer has introduced the motorcycle with new sporty graphics and styling, with a 3D Chrome TVS logo on the fuel tank. TVS Sport will be available in three colour options - Black Blue, Black Red and Volcano Red. TVS Lanka says that the new commuter bike will be available in over 400 touchpoints across the country, with support from its state-of-the-art service and spare facilities.

Speaking at the launch, Dilip, Senior Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company said, "We are delighted to bring our popular motorcycle TVS Sport to Sri Lanka. The TVS Sport caters to a robust customer base of close to 2.5 million customers globally. In Sri Lanka, where two-wheeler mobility is on a rise, TVS Sport is the ideal motorcycle to traverse long distance with excellent fuel efficiency. The motorcycle is a blend of style and comfort thus making it a complete package for the customers in our key international market, Sri Lanka".

The TVS Sport commuter motorcycle is powered by a 99.7 cc single cylinder, four-stroke Duralife engine which has been tuned to churn out 7.3 bhp at 7,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 7.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 4-speed constant mesh gearbox and comes with both, kick and electric start function. The bike also comes with the company's Econometer feature, which allows the rider to ride in Economy mode (Green) for the best mileage and Power Mode (Yellow) for the best power.

The bike's suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and 5-stage adjustable spring shock absorbers at the rear. The TVS Sport gets drum brakes at both ends, 130 mm and 110 mm units respectively, in addition to TVS' Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT). SBT is a joint braking system that activates the front and rear brake simultaneously, thus providing superior braking control and minimising skidding to ensure the safety of the rider.

Pricing for the Sri Lankan market hasn't been revealed so far, however, in India, the bike is priced from ₹ 39,900 to ₹ 49,491 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

