TVS Scooty Pep+ Matte Edition Launched To Celebrate 25 Years Of The Scooter

One of the more popular offerings in its segment, the TVS Scooty Pep+ Matte Edition has been introduced in India to celebrate 25 years of the scooter brand. The Scooty Pep+ matte edition is priced at ₹ 44,764 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is at a premium of ₹ 1500 over the standard version. For the extra money that you spend, the matte edition offers two new colours - Coral matte and Aqua matte - along with a new 3D emblem, fresh graphics and a textured seat for a refreshing look.

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Launched In India; Priced ₹ 62,995

TVS Scooty Pep Plus 42,951 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The TVS Scooty brand was a game changer when it first arrived in entry-level scooter segment 25 years ago and continues to be one of the more popular selling scooters in India. The scooter has been targeted at young Indian women riders and encouraged more women to ride the two-wheeler as the need for last mile connectivity grew alongside an evolving India. The scooter's aggressive price tag also makes it quite attainable for most young buyers across the country.

The TVS Scooty Pep Plus also sports a new 3D emblem, fresh graphics and new textured seat cover

Barring the cosmetic changes, the TVS Scooty Pep+ gets no mechanical changes. The scooter continues to use the 87.8 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder EcoThrust engine that belts out 4.8 bhp and 5.8 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. The scooter comes with a telescopic suspension and a single shock at the rear, with drum brakes and CBS at either end.

Also Read: TVS Motor Strengthens Presence In UAE

The TVS Scooty Pep+ also gets a mobile charger socket, side stand alarm, under-seat storage hooks, DRLs, open glove box, and the brand's patented 'Eazy' Stand technology that reduces the effort to put the centre stand by 30 per cent. The scooter is also one of the lightest in its class with a kerb weight of 30 per cent. The Scooty Pep+ is offered in a total of seven colour options.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.