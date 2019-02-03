New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Scooter Sales Stagnate As Motorcycle Sales Grow By 13 Per Cent In January 2019

Even As TVS' overall sales grew by 4 per cent, the company's scooter scales saw a marginal dip as motorcycle sales grew by 13 per cent in January 2019.

View Photos

Hosur-based two-wheeler giant, TVS Motor Company announced a growth of 4 per cent in sales for the period of January 2019. The manufacturer sold 282,630 units last month, up from 271,801 units that were sold in January 2018. With respect to two-wheeler sales, TVS clocked a sale of 269,277 units in January 2019, growing by two per cent as against 262,995 units sold during the same month last year. Domestic sales for two-wheelers stood at 228,654 units in January this year over 226,992 units sold in January 2018.

Scooter sales took a marginal dip in January 2019 with TVS selling 85,299 units as against 85,521 units sold in the same month last year. Motorcycle sales, on the other hand, grew by a strong 13 per cent with sales increasing from 98,649 units in January 2018 to 111,253 units in January 2019. TVS Motor Company witnessed strong growth in exports, up by 23 per cent last month. The company shipped 52,650 units in January this year, up from 42,802 units sold last January last year. Two-wheeler exports stood at 40,623 units in January 2019, growing by 13 per cent, as opposed to 36,003 units sold in January last year.

Three-wheeler sales stood at 13,353 units in January 2019, growing by a hefty 52 per cent over 8806 units in January last year. January 2018 also saw TVS have an incredible show at the Dakar Rally 2019. TVS rider Aravind KP finished the rally in his third attempt and was the only Indian to do so this year. Other Sherco TVS riders Michael Metge and Adrien Metge completed the rally against all odds, while rookie Lorenzo Santolino crashed out in Stage 6 despite an impressive run.

