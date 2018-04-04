New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Revises Prices For Wego, Sport and Apache Range

The TVS Wego has seen a price reduction of Rs. 2000, while the TVS Sport and the Apache series are now more expensive Rs. 500-850

View Photos

Highlights

  • The TVS Wego 110 scooter gets a price cut of Rs. 2000
  • The TVS Sport is now more expensive by Rs. 850
  • The TVS Apache RR 310 recently saw a price hike of Rs. 8000

TVS Motor Company has silently revised prices on the Wego, Sport and Apache motorcycle range for the new financial year. The TVS Wego 110 has seen a price drop of ₹ 2000 and now starts at ₹ 50,165 for the standard version, while the disc brake version is priced at ₹ 53,083 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as opposed to the earlier price of ₹ 55,083. The motorcycles though get a price hike and are now dearer to your pocket by a small margin. TVS joins Bajaj in revising prices across its product range for the new fiscal. The Pune-based bike maker also increased prices across its motorcycles starting this month.

TVS Wego
55,863 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Wego

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Revises Prices Across Motorcycle Range

The TVS Sport 110 commuter motorcycle is now more expensive by ₹ 850 and now starts at ₹ 39363, as opposed to the earlier price of ₹ 38,513 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Lastly, TVS has collectively increased prices across the Apache range including the Apache RTR 200 4V, RTR 160 4V FI, RTR 160 and RTR 180 by ₹ 500. More recently, the recently launched TVS Apache RR 310 also received a substantial price hike of ₹ 8000, and is now priced at ₹ 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: TVS Apache RR 310 Price Hiked By ₹ 8000

Meanwhile, prices on popular selling offerings including the TVS Jupiter, Victor 110, Scooty Pep+ and Scooty Zest remain unchanged. The TVS Wego, while being a capable scooter, is not a popular seller in the segment, largely overshadowed by its sibling - Jupiter. The price reduction though just might help the two-wheeler maker garner better sales for the Wego.

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Wego with Immediate Rivals

TVS Wego
TVS
Wego
TAGS :

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Bikes

BUY USED BIKE

TVS Wego Alternatives

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,176 - 58,147 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 55,342 - 58,786 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 56,531 - 61,120 *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 57,223 - 60,866 *
View More
Explore Wego
×
Explore Now
x
Select your City
or select from popular cities