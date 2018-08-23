TVS Radeon vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The TVS Radeon has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 48,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is TVS' newest addition to the commuter motorcycle portfolio and is positioned between the TVS Sport and the TVS Victor. Other mass-market two-wheeler manufacturers too have multiple products in the 100-110 cc segments, helping the companies to garner more of the commuter motorcycle market in India. With the Radeon, TVS is will be looking to capture the young rural market, people between 25-35 years of age. But does it have the goods to take on its 100-110 cc rivals? We find out how the TVS Radeon compares with its rivals on paper.

Design and styling

(The TVS Radeon gets conventional commuter bike styling) (The TVS Radeon gets conventional commuter bike styling)

Talking about the TVS Radeon first, it seems to have a typical 110 cc commuter design, which is not out of ordinary but something that appeals to a majority of people who are looking to buy a commuter motorcycle. But there are a few bits which did stand out in terms of design. The knee pads on the fuel tank, the golden brown engine cover and the brown seat offer a hint of premium-ness on the bike. The remaining three motorcycles are the Hero Splendor Plus, Honda CD 110 Dream DX and the Bajaj Platina 100 ES. The Honda is the newest of them, with it being launched just last month. It too carries a straightforward design with cool graphics. The other two motorcycles, the Platina and the Splendor have been around for quite some time and are easily outshined by the Radeon and the 110 Dream DX when it comes to design.

(Honda's CD 110 Dream DX is the newest 110 cc launch from HMSI) (Honda's CD 110 Dream DX is the newest 110 cc launch from HMSI)

Specifications TVS Radeon Honda CD 110 Dream DX Hero Splendor Plus Bajaj Platina 100 ES Engine Type Single cyl, air-cooled Single cyl, air-cooled Single cyl, air-cooled Single cyl, air-cooled Displacement 109.7 cc 109.19 cc 97.2 cc 102 cc Max Power 8.3 bhp @ 7,000 rpm 8.31 @ 7,500 rpm 8.3 bhp @ 8,000 rpm 7.8 bhp @ 7,500 rpm Max Torque 8.7 Nm @ 5,000 rpm 9.09 @ 5,000 rpm 8.05 Nm @ 5,000 rpm 8.34 Nm @ 5,500 rpm Gearbox 4-speed manual 4-speed manual 4-speed manual 4-speed manual Kerb weight 112 kg 109 kg 112 kg 111 kg Claimed Efficiency 69.3 kmpl 74 kmpl 81 kmpl 96.9 kmpl Ground Clearance 180 mm 179 mm 159 mm 200 mm Starting Price (Ex-Delhi) ₹ 48,400 ₹ 48,641 ₹ 48,400 ₹ 47,405

Refer to the table above and you will see that out of the 4 motorcycles in question, three have almost identical power barring the Bajaj Platina, which makes the lowest power although the difference is not significant. Also, it is the Honda CD 110 Dream DX which makes maximum torque, again not a big difference with the others. What is very different though are the claimed fuel mileages. The most fuel efficient of the lot is the Bajaj Platina 100 ES with fuel efficiency of 96.9 kmpl, making it one of the most fuel efficient bikes in India. The Splendor Plus and the Dream DX have claimed mileage of 74 kmpl and 81 kmpl respectively. Incredibly, the TVS Radeon is the least fuel efficient in this group, with claimed efficiency of just 69.3 kmpl.

(The Bajaj Platina has been one of the better selling models from Bajaj Auto) (The Bajaj Platina has been one of the better selling models from Bajaj Auto)

Pricing

Till now, the four bikes in question have been similar in almost all departments. Coming to the pricing of these bikes, here too the story repeats itself. The TVS Radeon is priced on par with the Honda CD 110 Dream DX and Hero Splendor Plus. It is around ₹ 1,000 more expensive than the Bajaj Platina 100 ES, but then, the Bajaj is a 100 cc bike and an old model too. In terms of features, the TVS Radeon gets optional USB charging port and a 5-step adjustable rear suspension as well. As mentioned earlier, premium bits such as the knee pads on the fuel tank and the brown seat too add to the looks of the bike. TVS has priced the bike well and says that the deliveries will begin from September 2018. Compare the prices and you see that the TVS Radeon does make sense as a purchase in the 110 cc segment.

