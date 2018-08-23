TVS Radeon vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda CD 110 Dream DX vs Bajaj Platina: Price Comparison

The TVS Radeon is one of most affordable offerings in this segment and the most feature-rich as well

TVS Motor Company has launched an all-new 110 cc commuter motorcycle - TVS Radeon. Targeted at semi-urban and rural markets, the new TVS Radeon has been positioned right between the TVS Sport and the TVS Star City+. The bike comes with a flavour of retro styling and in India, it will rival the likes of the Hero Splendor Plus, Honda CD 110 Dream DX, and Baja Platina all four are even priced almost at par with each other. So, let's see which one will go most easy on your pocket.

The TVS Radeon is offered in only one variant right now

Now, the TVS Radeon currently comes in only one variant with alloy wheels and drum brakes at both ends, and the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer has priced the bike at ₹ 48,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp's Splendor Plus is offered in three variants, with the prices starting at ₹ 48,400 base trim with spoked wheels, a mid-variant priced at ₹ 49,400 with alloy wheels, and a top-end trim priced at ₹ 51,400, which also get self-start function. Honda, at the same time, offers CD 110 Dream DX in two variants, and while the lower trim gets just grab rails at the back, the higher trim gets a rear carrier as well, and both are priced at ₹ 48,641 and ₹ 48,931, respectively. The Bajaj Platina, however, is the most affordable model at ₹ 47,405 - (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero splendor Plus comes in three variants and the base model is priced at par with Radeon

Model Variant Price TVS Radeon NA ₹ 48,400 Bajaj Platina NA Advertisement ₹ 47,405 Honda CD 110 Dream DX Drum With Grab Rail ₹ 48,641 Drum With Carrier ₹ 48,931 Hero Splendor Plus Kick-Start Spoke Wheel ₹ 48,400 Kick-Start Alloy Wheel ₹ 49,400 Self-Start Alloy Wheel ₹ 51,400

The Radeon and the Honda CD 110 Dream DX are the only two to get a 110 cc engine

Clearly, the prices above tell us that the TVS Radeon is one of most affordable options among all four bikes. Furthermore, the one single variant of the Radeon comes with alloy wheels, self-start-function, and rear grab rails with a carrier as standard, which, feature-wise, puts the Radeon at the same level as the top-end trim of its rivals. Additionally, the TVS Radeon also comes with few first-in-segment features like white daytime running lamps, a USB charging port, side stand indicator with a beeper, and a synchronised braking technology. These features alone make the Radeon a better value for money product compared to its rivals.

Bajaj Platina is the most-affordable option in this list

The TVS Radeon gets a new single cradle tubular frame and a brand new 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Dura Life engine tuned for 8 bhp and a peak torque of 8.7 Nm, while paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The Honda CD 110 Dream DX is the only other bike among all four models to get a 110 cc engine which makes 8.31 bhp and 9.09 Nm of torque, also mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The Hero Splendor Plus Plus gets a 97.2 cc engine offering 8.3 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque, while mated to a 4-speed gearbox, and the Bajaj Platina is powered by a 102 cc engine offering 7.8 bhp and 8.35 Nm of torque that is paired to a 4-speed gearbox.

