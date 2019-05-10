TVS Radeon 110 Gets 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 50,070

New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Radeon 110 Gets 2 New Colours; Priced At ₹ 50,070

The TVS Radeon 110 commuter motorcycle is offered in two new colours - Titanium Grey and Volcano Red, and is about Rs. 1200 more expensive than its launch price from last year.

TVS Motor Company has introduced two new colours for the Radeon 110 cc commuter motorcycle. The TVS Radeon is now available in Titanium Grey and Volcano Red shades and is now priced at ₹ 50,070 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Compared to the launch of ₹ 48,400, the updated Radeon is about ₹ 1200 more expensive. The new colours are available in addition to Metal Black, Pearl White, Royal Purple and Golden Beige shades that have been on offer since the launch in August last year. Barring the new colour options, the TVS commuter does not get any changes to the mechanicals.

TVS Radeon

51,884 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

vggsf1k8

TVS Radeon is powered by a 109.7 cc single-cylinder motor tuned for 8.2 bhp

Visually too, the TVS Radeon remains the same with the chrome garnish, rubber tank pads and the 3D TVS logo. The side panels get the 3D Radeon branding that allows for a premium feel, and so do the gold finish engine covers. The bike gets alloy wheels, and a brown leather-finished seat cover. The retro-looks have been appreciated on the Radeon that takes on the Bajaj Discover 110, Hero Splendor and the Honda Dream Series in the segment.

Power comes from the 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Duralife engine tuned for 8.2 bhp at 7000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The bike is suspended by telescopic forks up front and 5-step adjutable dual shocks at the rear, while drum brakes are available on either end for braking duties. The Radeon misss out on a front disc brake even as an option. It does get combi-braking system or Synchronisd Braking Technology (SBT) in TVS speak, to comply with the new regulations.

The TVS Radeon has turned out to be a popular offering for the manufacturer and has clocked over one lakh sales from the time of its launch. What have worked for the motorcycle are its pleasant looks that appeal to a mass audience, comfortable ride-ability and efficient motor that claims a fuel economy of 69.3 kmpl.

