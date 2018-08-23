TVS Radeon 110 cc Motorcycle Launched; Priced At Rs. 48,400

TVS Motor Company has launched an all-new 110 cc commuter motorcycle called the TVS Radeon, with prices starting at ₹ 48,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). The TVS Radeon has a completely new design language, and is targeted primarily at young customers, looking for a trendy commuter motorcycle. The commuter bike is based on an all new chassis and gets a single cradle tubular frame.

The TVS Radeon boasts of a fuel efficiency figure of more than 69 kmpl

The TVS Radeon shares its underpinnings with the TVS Starcity+, and is powered by the same 109.7 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve, air-cooled engine which makes maximum power of 8.3 bhp at 7,000 rpm and peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm. TVS Motor Company claims fuel efficiency figures of 69.3 kmpl from the 110 cc commuter bike. The Radeon comes with a Synchronised Braking technology, which according to the company is a segment first and is better in terms of braking control. The company also states that this technology minimizes the risk of skidding. Deliveries of the TVS Radeon are expected to begin next month and the company targets selling 2 lakh units in the first year. It will take on rivals like the Hero Splendor, India's largest selling motorcycle.

The TVS Radeon was first shown as a concept at the 2012 Auto Expo, but the production model is a lot different from the concept shown at the Expo. Unlike the concept, which had a 125 cc engine, the production model of the Radeon is powered by a 110 cc engine. Also different is the styling and design, which is inspired by the TVS Apache series.

