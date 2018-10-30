TVS Racing's R Nataraj Wins Indian National Rally Championship 2018; Aishwarya Pissay Seals The Ladies Class

TVS Racing's R Nataraj has been crowned as the 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) after a spectacular finish. The team won the championship in four out of five categories, dominating with its performance throughout the season. The final round of INRC took place in Puttur, Mangalore and saw the team's R Nataraj take the top spot in the Super Bike Pro Experts category. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Pissay, who made her comeback post an injury during Baja World Rally, won the Group B Ladies Class in the final round, sealing the championship title for the second consecutive year.

(Aishwarya Pissay sealed the title with a win in the Group B Ladies Class in the final round)

Commenting on the team's performance, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, "I am happy that we could maintain our winning record this year as well and would like to congratulate the team on their commendable performances. Today's Rally was a comeback Rally for Aishwarya post her injury in Spain Baja and I am thrilled that she could finish the Rally on top. Nataraj and Rajendra maintained a consistent performance throughout the Rally despite their injuries and proved their dominance in their respective categories. Imran is in a great form right now, he has given some remarkable performances this year and I am glad that he is headed in the right direction. Asif has also maintained his pace in the Rally and secured a podium finish. I would also like to thank all the team members for their relentless hard work in keeping the bikes at its best form and supporting the team at every step."

TVS Racing won across four categories in INRC this year. While R Nataraj won the Super Bike Pro Expert Class Group A, astride the RTR 450 FX, teammate Rajendra RE won in the Super Sport (260) Group B category with the RTR 200. Imran Pasha won the Super Sport (!65) Group B category with the RTR 160, while Syed Asif Ali took the second place with the rally-prepped TVS NTorq SXR.

