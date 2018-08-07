TVS Posts Revenue Growth Of 21 Per Cent For Q1 FY2019

TVS Motor Company is off to a decent start financially for the new financial year which began in April 2019. The company posted a revenue growth of 21 per cent for the first quarter of FY19 with total revenue not including excise duty going up to ₹ 4,171 crore during April-June 2018. In comparison, TVS generated revenue of ₹ 3456.6 crore for the time period of April-June 2017. TVS' profit before tax (PBT) for the first quarter of FY19 was ₹ 212.4 crore as opposed to ₹ 179.4 crore during the same time last year, which is a growth of 18.39 per cent and ₹ 33 crore. TVS' PBT earnings in April-June 2017 included a notional fair valuation gain of ₹ 36.6 crore and a one-time GST discount of ₹ 16.5 crores given to dealers for the quarter ended June 2017. Therefore, the current quarter PBT of ₹ 212.4 crores when compared with operating PBT of ₹ 159.3 crore for Q1 of 2017-18 after adjusting the above two items represents an increase of 33 per cent.

TVS Motor Company's profit after Tax (PAT) for quarter ended in June 2018 was ₹ 146.6 crore in comparison to ₹ 129.5 crore gained in the first quarter of FY18. The operating PAT in April-June 2017 prior to consideration of fair valuation gains and one-time GST discount is ₹ 115 crores. TVS says that the growth in operating profit after tax is 27.5 per cent.

(TVS sold a total of 3.87 lakh motorcycles in Q1 FY2018-19)

TVS' earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA for the quarter of April-June 2018 has grown to 7.4 per cent. It was 6.7 per cent for first quarter of FY18. This is an increase of 70 basis points. The EBITDA for the quarter ended in June 2018 is ₹ 306.5 crore while the EBITDA for April-June 2017 was ₹ 227.9 crore. This does not include the GST discount of ₹ 16.5 crore; else it would have showed a growth of 35 per cent.

Coming to sales, TVS sold a total of 8.93 lakh units during April-June 2018 which includes exports as well. This was a growth of 13.76 per cent over the 7.85 lakh units TVS sold in April-June 2017. The company's motorcycle sales were about 3.87 lakh units in Q1 FY19 as against 3.30 lakh units in Q1 FY18, registering a growth of 17 per cent. Similarly, the scooter sales of the company were 2.88 lakh units in April-June 2018 as opposed to 2.58 lakh scooters sold in April-June 2017, recording a growth of 12 per cent. The exports of the company saw the biggest growth, of 52 per cent. This was a result of 1.90 lakh units exported in Q1 FY19 in comparison to 1.25 lakh units exported in Q1 FY18.

