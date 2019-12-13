TVS NTorq 125 Sales Cross 4 Lakh Units

The TVS NTorq 125 has crossed a new sales milestone, with over 4 lakh units sold since the flagship 125 cc scooter was launched in February 2018. The NTorq 125 has attracted strong consumer interest, consistently selling in big numbers, with the first one lakh units sold out in just seven months after it was launched. By September 2019, the NTorq 125 sold over 3.5 lakh units, and now, it has reached another new sales milestone, crossing the 4 lakh unit sales milestone.

From August till November, 2019, the NTorq consistently raked in monthly sales of over 20,000 units every month. In September 2019, TVS sold 27,814 units of the NTorq 125, up from 25,578 units in August 2019. In October 2019, the NTorq again sold 23,842 units, and is now the second-highest selling 125 cc scooter in India, after the Suzuki Access 125. Recently, TVS Motor Company also introduced the NTorq Race Edition, with a LED headlight, with a LED daytime running light, and a unique colour scheme. With bodywork available in colour options of red, black and silver, the NTorq Race Edition also get chequered race-style decals on the front apron and body panels.

TVS Ntorq 125 64,863 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The TVS NTorq 125 gets a new LED headlamp along with a new DRL

Mechanically, the Race Edition is the same as the standard TVS NTorq 125, although the Race Edition costs ₹ 3,000 more than the standard variant. The NTorq 125 is powered by a 124.8 cc, single-cylinder engine that makes maximum power of 9.4 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The NTorq also gets a segment-first Bluetooth connectivity, providing turn-by-turn navigation on the digital instrument console, as well as SMS and call alerts. TVS Motor Company is expected to introduce an updated model of the TVS NTorq 125 with slightly updated design, and the engine tuned to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. Prices are expected to go up by around ₹ 6,000-7,000 over the current ex-showroom price of ₹ 59,687.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.