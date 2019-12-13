New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS NTorq 125 Sales Cross 4 Lakh Units

The flagship scooter from TVS Motor Company is India's second highest-selling 125 cc scooter, and has crossed the sales milestone of 4 lakh units.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The TVS NTorq 125 is expected to be updated with a BS6-compliant version

Highlights

  • The TVS NTorq 125 is India's second-highest selling 125 cc scooter
  • The NTorq 125 is priced at Rs. Rs. 59,687 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • The NTorq 125 offers Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation

The TVS NTorq 125 has crossed a new sales milestone, with over 4 lakh units sold since the flagship 125 cc scooter was launched in February 2018. The NTorq 125 has attracted strong consumer interest, consistently selling in big numbers, with the first one lakh units sold out in just seven months after it was launched. By September 2019, the NTorq 125 sold over 3.5 lakh units, and now, it has reached another new sales milestone, crossing the 4 lakh unit sales milestone.

From August till November, 2019, the NTorq consistently raked in monthly sales of over 20,000 units every month. In September 2019, TVS sold 27,814 units of the NTorq 125, up from 25,578 units in August 2019. In October 2019, the NTorq again sold 23,842 units, and is now the second-highest selling 125 cc scooter in India, after the Suzuki Access 125. Recently, TVS Motor Company also introduced the NTorq Race Edition, with a LED headlight, with a LED daytime running light, and a unique colour scheme. With bodywork available in colour options of red, black and silver, the NTorq Race Edition also get chequered race-style decals on the front apron and body panels.

TVS Ntorq 125

64,863 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

bb73g9kg

The TVS NTorq 125 gets a new LED headlamp along with a new DRL

0 Comments

Mechanically, the Race Edition is the same as the standard TVS NTorq 125, although the Race Edition costs ₹ 3,000 more than the standard variant. The NTorq 125 is powered by a 124.8 cc, single-cylinder engine that makes maximum power of 9.4 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The NTorq also gets a segment-first Bluetooth connectivity, providing turn-by-turn navigation on the digital instrument console, as well as SMS and call alerts. TVS Motor Company is expected to introduce an updated model of the TVS NTorq 125 with slightly updated design, and the engine tuned to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. Prices are expected to go up by around ₹ 6,000-7,000 over the current ex-showroom price of ₹ 59,687.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Ntorq 125 with Immediate Rivals

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS
Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125 Alternatives

Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 65,125 - 69,565 *
Okinawa Lite
Okinawa Lite
₹ 64,443 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Okinawa Praise
Okinawa Praise
₹ 66,273 - 76,644 *
Hero Electric NYX
Hero Electric NYX
₹ 63,403 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Hero Electric Dash
Hero Electric Dash
₹ 66,585 *
Suzuki New Access 125
Suzuki New Access 125
₹ 66,759 - 67,689 *
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 62,458 - 67,813 *
View More
Offer
x
2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched; Priced At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched; Priced At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Vs Hyundai i20 Vs Honda Jazz: Specification Comparison
Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Vs Hyundai i20 Vs Honda Jazz: Specification Comparison
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities