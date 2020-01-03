TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Launched In Sri Lanka

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition scooter in Sri Lanka. The NTorq 125 Race Edition is a variant of the TVS NTorq 125 with minor cosmetic updates, although there are no mechanical updates. The NTorq 125 Race Edition is available in a three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red, along with racy chequered flag graphics. The Race Edition also gets LED daytime running lights (DRLs), LED headlamp and comes equipped with a hazard light switch.

"Since its launch, the TVS NTorq 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers in Sri Lanka. Apart from its striking appearance and the TVS SmartXonnect feature, it is the performance which has been the hallmark of the TVS NTorq 125 experience. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same. Today over 4 lakh youthful consumers across the globe are proud NTorq-ians and with this launch we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength," said R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company.

TVS Ntorq 125 64,863 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The TVS NTorq 125 gets a new LED headlamp along with a new DRL

"The launch of TVS NTORQ 125 has witnessed a huge turn around in the Sri Lankan scooter market. The scooter has become an immediate favourite and we are sure the Race Edition will satisfy customers seeking an element of thrill and wanting more from the scooter," said Ravi Liyanage, CEO, TVS Sri Lanka.

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Launched In Nepal

Launched in September 2018, the TVS NTorq 125 comes with a 124.79 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, three-valve engine which puts out 9.25 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

While TVS sales have been under pressure in the domestic market due to an unprecedented slowdown in the domestic automotive industry, TVS Motor Company's exports have been witnessing strong growth. In December 2019, overall exports of TVS Motor Company grew by 22 per cent, with 20 per cent growth in exports of two-wheelers. In December 2019, TVS exported 73,512 units of three-wheelers and two-wheelers, with 58,375 units of those numbers being accounted for by two-wheelers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.