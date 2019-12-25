TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Launched In Nepal

TVS Motor Company launched the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition in Nepal. The NTorq 125 Race Edition gets a hazard light along with new body graphics and three tone colour combination. In India, The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition is priced at ₹ 62,995 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In place of the regular graphics, the NTorq 125 Race Edition now gets chequered flag graphics along with 'Race Edition' decals and the bodywork gets a three tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red. Apart from that, the Race Edition NTorq 125 also gets the new LED daytime running lights and the new LED headlamp as well.

(The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition gets a new LED headlamp along with a new daytime running lamp as well)

R Dilip, Executive Vice President International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "Since its launch, TVS NTorq 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers in Nepal. Apart from its striking appearance and the TVS SmartXonnect feature, it is the performance which has been the hallmark of the TVS NTorq 125 experience. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same. Today over 4 lakh youthful consumers across the globe are proud NTORQians and with this launch we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength."

Launched in Nepal in September 2018, The NTorq 125 is one of the sportiest 125 cc scooters on offer and was also the first scooter to get Bluetooth connectivity. Customers can pair their NTorq 125 with the TVS Connect smartphone app too. It continues to be powered by the same 124.79 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, three-valve, air-cooled, SOHC engine, which puts out maximum power of 9.25 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

TVS has steadily increased its two-wheeler exports in the fourth quarter of 2019. In November 2019, the company's total exports grew by 27 per cent, increasing from 58,476 units in November 2018 to 74,060 units last month. Two-wheeler exports grew by 24 per cent, increasing from 46,889 units in November 2018 to 58,128 units in November 2019. Similarly, TVS' total exports grew by 20 per cent in October 2019, increasing from 57,926 units in October 2018 to 69,339 units last month. Two-wheeler exports grew by 22 per cent increasing from 45,319 units in October 2018 to 55,477 units in October 2019.

