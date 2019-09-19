TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition with a new LED headlight, as well as LED daytime running light (DRL). The NTorq 125 Race Edition also gets a hazard light along with new body graphics and three tone colour combination. The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition has been priced at ₹ 62,995 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and is ₹ 3,000 more expensive than the disc-brake version of the standard TVS Ntorq 125. TVS also introduced a drum-brake variant of the NTorq 125 earlier this year, which is priced at ₹ 58,252 (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the new Race Edition, the TVS NTorq 125 is available in three broad variants - drum brake, disc brake, and the new Race Edition and in a wide choice of gloss and matte colour options.

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 Gets A New Drum-Brake Variant

TVS Ntorq 125 66,605 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The TVS NTorq 125 gets a new LED headlamp along with a new DRL

Along with the new LED headlight, LED DRL and segment first hazard lights, the new TVS NTorq 125 is now available in an attractive three-tone colour combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour. With the launch of the new Race Edition version, TVS Motor Company will be looking to get some sales ringing in during the festive season.

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 Vs Hero Destini 125 Comparison Review

"Since its launch, TVS NTorq 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers. Their love is demonstrated in huge measure on their social media handles, especially Instagram. Apart from its striking appearance and the TVS SmartXonnect feature, it is the performance which has been the hallmark of the TVS NTORQ 125 experience. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same. Today, nearly 4 lakh youthful consumers are proud NTorqians and with this launch we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength. We shall also be opening pre-booking online for the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition in select cities," said Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company.

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 Vs Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Comparison Review

Mechanically, nothing has changed on the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition, and it continues to be powered by the same 124.79 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, three-valve, air-cooled, SOHC engine, which puts out maximum power of 9.25 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition continues to get TVS Motor Company's Bluetooth connectivity system, and the Race Edition users can access a special race-inspired user interface. The TVS NTorq 125 is TVS Motor Company's first 125 cc scooter, and ever since the launch, it has gone on to establish a strong customer base and fan following.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.