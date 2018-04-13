New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS NTorq 125 Now Available In Two New Colours

Two new colours - Metallic Blue and Metallic Grey - have been added to the TVS NTorq 125's colour options.

The TVS NTorq 125 gets two additional colour schemes

Highlights

  • Metallic Blue and Metallic Grey added to TVS NTorq 125 colour options
  • The NTorq 125 is the most powerful scooter from TVS
  • The TVS NTorq 125 is priced at Rs. 58,750 (ex-showroom Delhi)

TVS Motor Company has introduced two additional colour schemes for the most powerful scooter in the company's line-up. The TVS NTorq 125 was launched in February 2018 at a price of ₹ 58,750 (ex-showroom Delhi) and was introduced in just four colour schemes - Matte Yellow, Matte White, Matte Green and Matte Red. Just two months after the launch of the 125 cc scooter, TVS has now introduced two more colour schemes - Metallic Blue and Metallic Grey. The introduction of the two new shades will give fresh appeal to the scooter which already boasts of very good build quality and performance.

TVS Ntorq 125
62,825 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The TVS NTorq 125

There are no mechanical changes to the scooter, and it continues to have the same underpinnings. The NTorq125 is powered by a 125 cc, three-valve engine which delivers 9.3 bhp at 7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The NTorq 125 boasts of a top speed of 95 kmph, and very good acceleration in its segment. We have been riding the TVS NTorq 125 and it certainly is an impressive scooter, loaded with features, and the performance to make it enjoyable to ride on the daily commute.

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 First Ride Review

The NTorq 125 has been launched with just one variant, with the front disc brake, and boasting of a segment first smartphone connectivity and satellite navigation display on the full-digital instrument console, the NTorq 125 is one of the best 125 cc scooters available in the market right now. At that price point, the TVS NTorq 125 competes with the Honda Grazia, Suzuki Access 125 and even the Aprilia SR125.

