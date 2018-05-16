New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Motor Company's Fourth Quarter Profits Rise 31 Per Cent

In 2017-18 the company's profit after tax grew by 18.7 per cent to Rs. 662.59 crore, compared to Rs. 558.08 crore a year ago.

TVS posts growth in sales and profits in 2017-18

Highlights

  • TVS sold 13.55 lakh motorcycles in 2017-18
  • Scooter sales grew by 30.4 per cent in FY 2017-18 to 11.35 lakh units
  • TVS exported 5.74 lakh two-wheelers and three-wheelers in 2017-18

TVS Motor Company has reported a growth of 30.6 per cent in profit after tax for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2017-18, to ₹ 165.61 crore, compared to ₹ 126.77 crore a year ago. Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales during the fourth quarter grew by 31.7 per cent to 8.89 lakh units, from 6.75 lakh units in the same period a year ago. Motorcycle sales at TVS showed promising growth in the quarter, with TVS selling 3.46 lakh units in the January to March, 2018 period, a jump of 61.1 per cent from 2.15 lakh unit sales a year ago.

TVS sold 2.8 lakh scooters in the same three-month period, a growth of 25.5 per cent from 2.23 lakh scooters a year ago. Exports from TVS witnessed significant growth in the fourth quarter. In all, TVS exported 1.61 lakh two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the quarter, a growth of 45.3 per cent from 1.11 lakh units a year ago. Total revenue excluding excise duty and GST in the same period grew by 40.4 per cent to ₹ 3,992.76 crore, from ₹ 2,844.50 crore in the January to March period of 2016-17.

In all, TVS Motor Company sold 34.66 lakh two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the financial year 2017-18, with total revenue during the financial year amounting to ₹ 15,129.66 crore, a growth of 24.7 per cent from ₹ 12,135.31 crore in the financial year 2016-17. FY 2017-18 has seen TVS strengthening its motorcycle and scooter segments with the launch of the TVS Apache RR 310, TVS NTorq125 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, together with a refreshed product portfolio.

TVS sold a total of 33.67 lakh two-wheelers in 2017-18, including exports, registering a sales growth of 17.8 per cent. A year before, TVS had sold 28.58 lakh two-wheelers in the entire year. Both scooters and motorcycles witnessed impressive sales growth during the financial year. While motorcycle sales grew by 25.8 per cent, from 10.77 lakh in 2016-17 to 13.55 lakh in 2017-18, scooter sales grew by 30.4 per cent, increasing from 8.7 lakh unit sales in 2016-17 to 11.35 lakh unit sales in the year ended March 2018. Total exports of the company grew by 35.1 per cent from 4.25 lakh units in 2016-17 to 5.74 lakh units in the year ended March 2018.

