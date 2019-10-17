New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Motor Company's EBITDA Grew 8.8 Per Cent From Q2 2019 To Q2 2020

TVS Motor Company's EBITDA for the quarter ended in September 2019 increased by 8.8 per cent as compared to 8.6 per cent in Q2 of 2018-19 and 8 per cent in Q1 of 2019-20.

TVS had an exceptional gain of Rs. 76 crore thanks to a NCCD provision

Highlights

  • TVS' profit after tax for Q2 2019-20 was Rs. 255 crore
  • The company had an exceptional gain, thanks to NCCD provision
  • The overall sales for TVS in Q2 2019-20 fell 19.73 per cent

TVS Motor Company released its Q2 2019-20 results and the company's EBITDA grew 8.8 per cent from 8.6 per cent during the same time last year. Also, the total revenue reported for the quarter ended September 2019 is ₹ 4,352.7 Crores as against the revenue of ₹ 4,994.2 Crores reported for the quarter ended September 2018. The company's Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the quarter is ₹ 310.3 crore as against ₹ 306.2 crore reported in Q2 2018-19. The profit before tax of the current quarter includes an exceptional gain of ₹ 76.0 crores towards reversal of a National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) provision for a Himachal plant pertaining to earlier years. This is pursuant to a favourable order from the Custom Excise Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT). The Profit After Tax (PAT) for quarter ended September 2019 is ₹ 255 crore as against ₹ 211.3 crore reported for the quarter ended September 2018, which is a growth of 20.68 per cent.

As far as sales are concerned, TVS overall sales including exports were 8.42 lakh units in Q2 2019-20 as compared to 10.49 lakh units during the same time last year, which is a de-growth of 19.73 per cent. Motorcycle sales constituted of 3.42 lakh units as compared to 4.2 lakh units last year, showing a drop of 18.57 per cent. Similarly, the scooter sales too saw a drop of 14.18 per cent with 3.33 lakh scooters being sold in Q2 2019-20 as opposed to 3.88 lakh units sold last year. Total three-wheeler sales grew by 9 per cent to 0.43 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2019 from 0.40 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2018. The exports of the company also grew 6 per cent to 2.11 lakh units during Q2 2019-20 from 1.99 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2018.

Half-Yearly Results

The total two-wheeler sales of TVS for the half-year ended in September 2019 were 17.26 lakh units, which is a drop of 11.08 per cent where 19.41 lakh units were sold last year. The total export of two and three wheelers for the half-year ended in September 2019 is 4.2 lakh units as against 3.9 lakh units last year, registering a growth of 8 per cent.

The total revenue also dropped by 3.74 per cent with ₹ 8822.6 crore generated this year as compared to ₹ 9165.2 crore generated in the half-year ended September 2018.

Profit before tax for the half year ended September 2019 is ₹ 518.9 crore as against ₹ 518.6 crore. Profit after tax H1 ended in September 2019 is ₹ 397.3 crore as against ₹ 357.9 crore reported for the H1 ended in September 2018. The exceptional gain of ₹ 76 crore applies here as well.

