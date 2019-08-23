New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Motor Company To Offer 100% Discount On Labour For Flood-Affected Vehicles

TVS Motor Company has initiated tie-up with multiple insurance companies to accelerate the claim process and will ensure availability of required parts in the region.

TVS Motor Company announced its support initiative for flood-affected states across India. As a part of the initiative, the company has extended service support for over 1 lakh of its customers in flood-affected states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and states of North East India from August 26, 2019 to September 15, 2019. The company has also announced a contribution of over ₹ 3 crores towards relief and recovery efforts for states affected by the recent floods. As a part of the service support initiative, TVS Motor Company will offer 100 per cent labour discount on service for flood-affected non-insurance vehicles and ensure facilitation of insurance wherever applicable. In case of water ingression in the engine, oil will be replaced for free. The company network will also extend the service of free towing of vehicle to workshop within the radius of 20 kilometres, facilitate warranty approval on exceptional cases and provide an exchange offer on vehicle post repair. The company will ensure adequate availability of genuine spare parts for all TVS Motor customers to ensure a hassle-free and quick service experience.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said, "We are saddened by the destruction inflicted by floods across the country and our thoughts and prayers are with the affected citizens. As a customer centric organisation, our initiative is a step towards ensuring quick rehabilitation in these states. Our dealer network was at the forefront of providing immediate relief to the affected customers and to further the reach, we are setting up structured service camps in flood-affected states. This will facilitate better and safer mobility for our customers."

