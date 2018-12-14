New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Motor Company Strengthens Peru Presence With Three Products

TVS has launched the TVS Apache RR 310, the TVS NTorq 125 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in Peru, with a state-of-the-art flagship showroom in Lima.

R Dilip, Senior VP - International Business, TVS and Minhaz Khoja, Director, Indian Motos

Highlights

  • TVS Apache RR 310, NTorq 125 and Apache RTR 160 4V launched in Peru
  • TVS inaugurates new showroom in Lima
  • TVS' Peru partner Indian Motos has over 170 sales points across Peru

TVS Motor Company has launched three premium two-wheelers in Peru, and also inaugurated a state-of-the-art showroom in Lima. The flagship motorcycle from the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, the TVS Apache RR 310, along with the premium 125 cc scooter, TVS NTorq 125 and the premium 160 cc motorcycle, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V have been introduced for the Peru market. TVS has also inaugurated a new state-of-the-art showroom in Lima, offering sales, service, spares and other facilities for TVS bikes in partnership with the company's local distributors - Indian Motos.

"We are optimistic about strengthening our presence in the Peru market with the help of our distributors Indian Motos. In our six-year association, they have helped establish our brand in the country especially in terms of three-wheelers. Today, we are delighted to launch three new products and open a state-of-the-art showroom in Peru. The TVS Apache RR 310 is the most advanced offering in our product portfolio - a manifestation of our racing heritage and cutting-edge technology. With TVS NTORQ 125, we have developed an attractive product for the youth of Peru as the scooter is a great package of performance, style and smart features and finally TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a stylish proposition, boasting of our racing pedigree," said R Dilip, Senior Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company.

Indian Motos is the local distributor for TVS products in Peru and has been associated with the Indian two-wheeler brand for over six years. Indian Motos also distributes TVS two-wheelers to over 170 sales points across Peru. TVS is one of the leading two-wheeler exporters from India, and exports the company's products to over 50 countries in South Asia, Africa and Latin America. In the current financial year alone, TVS has exported nearly 2.5 lakh two-wheelers so far.

