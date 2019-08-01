New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Motor Company Sales Slip 13 Per Cent In July 2019

Sales of TVS Motor Company slid 13 per cent in July 2019 in the middle of a slowdown in the Indian auto industry.

Highlights

  • TVS two-wheeler sales slip 14 per cent in July 2019
  • Domestic two-wheeler sales fall 17 per cent in July 2019
  • Motorcycle and scooter sales each fall over 11 per cent in July 2019

In the middle of a slowdown in the Indian auto industry, TVS Motor Company registered sales of 2,79,465 units in July 2019, compared to 3,21,179 units in the same month a year ago, a drop in 12.9 per cent of overall sales. Total two-wheeler sales of TVS slipped by nearly 14 per cent from 3,07,856 units in July 2018 to 2,65,679 units in July 2019. The slowdown in the domestic auto market is apparent in the sales numbers of TVS Motor Company, with two-wheelers sales in the domestic market slipping 17.2 per cent to 2,08,489 units in July 2019, from 2,47,382 units in July 2018.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Q1 Net Profit Slips 3 Per Cent

