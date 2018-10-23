TVS Motor Company Revenue Grows By 22 Per Cent

TVS Motor Company has reported a revenue growth of 22 per cent for the second quarter of FY 2018-19. TVS' total revenue in the quarter grew to ₹ 4,994 crore from ₹ 4098 crore in the same quarter a year ago. EBITDA for the quarter ended September 2018 is at ₹ 428.2 crore, compared to ₹ 362.6 crore for the quarter ended September 2017, a growth of 18.1 per cent, the company said in a press release. The company's Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the quarter is ₹ 306.2 crore, against ₹ 296.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2017.

The TVS NTorq 125 is the latest 125 cc scooter from TVS Motor Company

In the same quarter (July - September 2018), the overall two-wheeler sales of TVS including exports, grew by 13.6 per cent to 10.49 units from 9.23 units in the same quarter a year ago. Motorcycle sales of TVS grew by 14.9 per cent to 4.2 lakh units in the July-September 2018 period, from 3.65 lakh unit sales registered in the same period a year ago. Scooter sales grew by 18.2 per cent to 3.88 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2018, from 3.28 lakh units in the same period in FY 2017-18. TVS Motor Company's exports display robust growth of 35.2 per cent in Q2 of 2018-19. In all, TVS exported 1.99 lakh units in the quarter, compared to 1.48 lakh units exported in the same period in 2017-18.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the newest 160 cc motorcycle from TVS

In the half year ended September 2018 (April-September 2018), revenue excluding excise duty/GST grew by 21.3 per cent to ₹ 9,165.2 crore, from ₹ 7,554 crore in the half year ended September 2017. Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the first half of the current financial year (2018-19) is ₹ 518.6 crore, as against ₹ 476.2 crore recorded in the same period in the last financial year (2017-18). Profit After Tax (PAT) for the half year ended September 2018 is ₹ 357.9 crore as against ₹ 342.6 crore registered in the first half of the last financial year.

In all, TVS sold 19.41 lakh two-wheelers in the first half of the current financial year, growing by 13.6 per cent from 17.08 lakh in the same period a year ago. Scooter sales grew by 15.4 per cent in the first half of the current financial year, to 6.76 lakh units, from 5.76 lakh units a year ago. Motorcycle sales accounted for more volumes, with 8.07 units sold in the first half of the current financial year, up 16 per cent from 6.95 lakh units in the same period a year ago.

