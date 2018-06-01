TVS Motor Company Registers 10 Per Cent Growth In May 2018

TVS Motor Company registered a total sale of 309,865 units in May 2018 for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, a growth of 10 per cent over 282,007 units sold in May last year. The Hosur-based manufacturer saw a strong rise in sales for both motorcycles and scooters last month, with the two-wheeler segment registering a growth of 8.2 per cent with 298,135 units sold, up from 275,426 units sold a year ago. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 2.4 per cent from 240,527 units in May last year, to 246,231 units in May 2018. TVS also recorded strong growth in exports last month with 40,617 units shipped, a hike of 52.3 per cent.

Motorcycle sales stood at 126,711 units in May 2018, a growth of 7.4 per cent, as against 118,014 units sold during the same month last year. Scooter sales showed more favourable growth with 95,879 units shipped last month, a hike of 11.9 per cent in volumes, over 85,681 units sold during May 2017. Meanwhile, three-wheeler sales for TVS Motor Company stood at 11,730 units, growing by a hefty 78.2 per cent, up from 6581 units sold in May last year.

Export volumes was led by the significantly strong two-wheeler exports that grew by 48.7 per cent, up from 34,899 units in May last year to 51,904 units in May 2018. The company, however, has attributed to the spike in export volumes as a onetime impact due to transition to E-Way Bill. The export volumes will normalise from June onwards.

TVS' strong sales come from back-to-back launches including the Apache RR 310, as well as the more volume friendly TVS NTorq 125 scooter and Apache RTR 160. The company also introduced special editions for the Apache series in the past six months, while also finally introducing ABS on the Apache RTR 200 4V.

