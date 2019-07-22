New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Motor Company Q1 Net Profit Slips 3 Per Cent At ₹ 142 Crore

TVS Motor Company's revenue grows by 7 per cent at Rs. 4,469 crore in the first quarter of 2018-19, with total two-wheeler sales crossing 8.84 lakh in domestic and international markets.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
TVS profit slips 3 per cent in Q1 of 2018-19

Highlights

  • TVS reports Q1 revenue of Rs. 4,469.8 crore
  • TVS despatched 8.84 lakh two-wheeler units in Q1 of 2018-19
  • Motorcycle sales in Q1 grow by 7.8 per cent

TVS Motor Company, a leading manufacturer of two- and three-wheelers in India has reported its first quarter financial results of the 2018-19 Financial Year. The company reported revenue of ₹ 4,469.8 crore which grew by 7 per cent from ₹ 4,171 crore in the quarter ended June 2018. EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter ended June 2019 is at ₹ 355.8 crore, compared to ₹ 321.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2018, a growth of 10.8 per cent. Profit After Tax for the quarter ended June 2019 slipped 3 per cent to ₹ 142.3 crore, as against ₹ 146.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company June 2019 Sales Slip 6 Per Cent

TVS

TVS Bikes

Apache RTR 160 4V

Ntorq 125

Apache RTR 180

Apache RTR 200 4V

Apache RR 310

Apache RTR 160

Radeon

Sport

Jupiter

Star City Plus

XL 100

Scooty Pep Plus

Victor

Scooty Zest 110

XL 100 Comfort

Wego

XL HD

Apache RTR 200 FI E100

During the first quarter of the current financial year (April to June, 2019), TVS sold 8.84 lakh two-wheelers in both domestic and international markets, as against 8.93 lakh units reported in the same period last year. Motorcycle sales in the first quarter of FY2019 rose by 7.8 per cent to 4.17 lakh units from 3.87 lakh units, while scooter sales grew by 2.4 per cent to 2.95 lakh units from 2.88 lakh units. TVS Motor Company's exports remained strong with total exports of the company growing by 10 per cent to 2.09 lakh units during the quarter ended June 2019 from 1.90 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2018.

0 Comments

In June 2019, TVS Motor Company registered sales of more than 2.97 lakh units with sales slipping more than 6 per cent in the midst of a slowdown in the Indian automobile industry. Total two-wheeler sales of TVS stood at over 2.83 lakh, but motorcycle sales of TVS bucked the trend with sales of over 1.31 lakh in June 2019, an increase of 2 per cent over the 1.28 lakh units of motorcycles despatched in the same month a year ago.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Immediate Rivals

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS
Apache RTR 160 4V

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 87,178 - 1.1 Lakh *
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 66,605 - 69,330 *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 88,440 - 99,880 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.02 - 1.17 Lakh *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.46 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 89,418 - 1.02 Lakh *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 51,884 *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 43,098 - 49,790 *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 53,538 - 59,977 *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 49,336 - 62,452 *
TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100
₹ 35,198 *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 42,951 - 43,480 *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 57,057 - 60,208 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 51,878 - 53,463 *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 35,349 *
TVS Wego
TVS Wego
₹ 55,823 - 56,775 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 38,739 - 46,604 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.32 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Bajaj CT110 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 37,997
Bajaj CT110 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 37,997
Hyundai Mobis Builds Camera System To Replace Vehicle Side Mirrors
Hyundai Mobis Builds Camera System To Replace Vehicle Side Mirrors
Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In Matte Black Colour
Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In Matte Black Colour
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities